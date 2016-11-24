Henrikh Mkhitaryan will start a Manchester United game for only the second time since joining the club in Thursday's Europa League group stage clash with Feyenoord.

The £26.3m summer signing from Borussia Dortmund has not featured from the off since an underwhelming display in September’s Manchester derby.

Jose Mourinho has limited Mkhitaryan's opportunities and questioned his readiness in the months since but has risked him on a night when his side could be eliminated from European competition.

Luke Shaw also starts for United for the first time since being criticised by Mourinho for his apparent unwillingness to play through injury.

The full-back, who suffered a double leg fracture 14 months ago, sat out of the 3-1 victory at Swansea City on 6 November.

Wayne Rooney, who was among the substitutes for Saturday's 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford, returns to the starting line-up.

Michael Carrick is named in midfield, Sergio Romero starts in goal in place of David de Gea and Daley Blind make his 100th appearance for United since signing in August 2014.

Team news

Manchester United: Romero, Valencia, Jones, Blind, Shaw, Carrick, Pogba, Mata, Rooney, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic.

Substitutes: De Gea, Rojo, Fellaini, Herrera, Lingard, Memphis, Rashford.

Feyenoord: Jones; Karsdorp, Dammers, Van der Heijden, Nelom; Tapia, Kuyt (C), Vilhena, Toornstra, Jørgensen, Elia.

Substitutes: Hansson, Woudenberg, Nieuwkoop, Vejinovic, Berghuis, Basaçikoglu, Kramer.