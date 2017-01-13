It’s an extremely lively occasion and one of the most famous games in the history of the Premier League, Manchester United face an in form Liverpool side, looking to close the five point gap at the top of the table.

Liverpool will be without star man Sadio Mane, who has left to join Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

It’s a big game for…

Wayne Rooney. Despite missing out on his 250th Manchester United goal on Tuesday night, this could be the perfect game for him to finally break Sir Bobby Charlton’s record, he equalled the record against Reading in the FA Cup last weekend.

He should accomplish another record on Sunday, when he becomes only the 21st Premier League player to reach 450 Premier League appearances.

Best stat…

There have been 16 red cards handed out in this fixture, only Everton vs Liverpool have had more (21)

Remember when…

The 1996 FA Cup final saw a very cagey affair between the two rival clubs, however cometh the hour cometh the man, as Eric Cantona volleyed home a poor clearance by David James to win the final in the last 10 minutes.

Player to watch…

Adam Lallana. Since signing from Southampton, the midfielder has been a revelation for Liverpool, one of Klopp’s go to men, he has been involved in more goals this season than any other English player, scoring seven and notching seven assists.

Look for him to test United’s backline, If Coutinho joins him in midfield; it could be an interesting game of cat and mouse.

Past three meetings…

Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0, Anfield, October 2016

Manchester United 1 (Martial) Liverpool 1 (Coutinho) Old Trafford, March 2016

Liverpool 2 (Sturridge, Firmino) Manchester United 0 Anfield, March 2016

Form guide…

Manchester United: WWWWWW

Liverpool: WWWWDD

Vital information…

Kick off time: 16:00pm

TV: Sky Sports 1

Odds…

Manchester United to win: 11/10

Liverpool to win: 23/10

Draw: 12/5