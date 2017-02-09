Jose Mourinho’s attack have really found their tune of late with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba all beginning to find some form. With the money they’ve spent, United will at least want to finish in a Champions League spot. Providing results go their way, a win at home to Watford this weekend could see them sneak into the top four for the first time since match week four.

Watford are currently comfortably sat in 10th position and with 14 games remaining have given themselves a real opportunity to try and improve on last season’s 13th place finish. A trip to Old Trafford is never easy but Walter Mazzarri’s side can take some confidence from their unexpected 2-1 away win to Arsenal at the end of last month and will be hopeful of a positive result again this weekend.

Manchester United vs Watford kicks off at 15:00pm

Where can I watch it?

Highlights will be shown on match of the day at 22:30pm on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Troy Deeney. Following the departure of Odion Ighalo, the Bees’ captain will have to be on top form if his side are to be in with a chance against United. Deeney has featured 24 times for Watford this season in the Premier League and has chalked up a decent return of seven goals. Without Ighalo, Deeney symbolises their main source of goals and Mazzerri will be reliant upon him to deliver.

Best stat…

The last Watford win away to United dates all the way back to 1978, two goals from Luther Blissett cancelled out Joe Jordan’s opener.

Remember when…

Wayne Rooney scored this peach in 2007 in the 4-1 blitz of Watford to progress into the FA Cup final.

Player to watch…

Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The 28-year-old is in fine fettle and is unquestionably one of the players you’ll want to watch. With a goal and an assist in his last outing Mkhitaryan’s confidence will be sky high. Although United have a number of dangerous players, the Armenian winger could be the thorn in Watford’s side and they’ll be praying he has a quiet afternoon if they want to get a result.

Past three-meetings…

Watford 3 (Capoue, 34) (Zuniga, 83) (Deeney 90+5) Manchester United 1 (Rashford, 62) Premier League, September 2016

Manchester United 1 (Mata, 83) Watford 0, Premier League, March 2016

Watford 1 (Deeney, 87 Pen) Manchester United 2 (Depay, 11) Deeney, 90 OG) Premier League, November 2015

Form guide…

Manchester United: DDLWDW

Watford: WDDLWW

Odds…





Manchester United to win: 1/4

Watford to win: 23/2

Draw: 51/10

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)