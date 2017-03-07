Zlatan Ibrahimovic has accepted his Football Association charge for violent conduct and will miss Manchester United's next three domestic games.

The Swedish striker appeared to elbow Tyrone Mings moments after the Bournemouth defender had stood on the 35-year-old Swede's head. Mings has also been charged with alleged violent conduct.

It is not the first time that Ibrahimovic has fallen foul of the authorities. With 10 career sendings-off to his name, the enigmatic striker has been known to see red every now and again.

You may remember him receiving his marching orders at Stamford Bridge during a Champions League clash two years ago, but it is not just conventional red cards that blot his copybook.

From injuring and head-butting his own team-mates to insulting whole countries, Ibrahimovic has often found the most unique ways of getting in trouble. Genius is often associated with eccentricity, after all.

In the gallery above, we look at a selection of other unsavoury incidents involving Ibrahimovic during his 18-year career.

PA