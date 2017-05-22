Marco Silva confirmed his Hull future will be decided at a meeting with the club owners on Wednesday.

Despite ending their Premier League season in pitiful fashion with a 7-1 reverse against Tottenham Silva's stock is high having nearly dragged the Tigers to safety having taken over with them at the very foot of the table a matter of months ago.

Southampton, Watford and Porto are understood to be interested in Silva but the Portuguese refused to tip his hand on what he plans to do.

"I will talk to the owners on Wednesday then I will speak to the players and the fans," he said after the game. "I need to think and see what is the best solution, not only for the club, but for me as a coach and for my career. The next days will be important."

"I need to decide. The club needs to know and start to do things differently to last summer."

Silva thanked Hull's fans for their support throughout his reign as they serenaded him following Sunday's game, despite the poor result.

"Big respect to the fans," he added. "They support me, my staff, the players and the club, since my first game I ask for them to come to make our stadium difficult for the opponent and they have been fantastic."