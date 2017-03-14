There could have been a very big Marcus Rashford moment at Stamford Bridge on Monday night and though the teenager fashioned it – turning Gary Cahill inside out as he ran at him at pace - he could not finish it.

It was when Thibaut Courtois had stretched out a leg to repel Manchester United’s outstanding goalscoring opportunity that you were left to reflect on what the burden of expectation has brought to the player. He would have buried the chance in his breakthrough season, last year. This time, he could not write his name across the west London sky.

The unthinking ability to finish chances like that is what comes with youth. Fearlessness, is what Michael Owen has described it as. "When I was 18 I feared nothing," Owen said last year. "I just did it. It didn't matter who I was playing against. I had an unshakable self-belief. Nothing bothered me. The prospect of scoring against Argentina at the World Cup? It felt natural."

Chelsea vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Chelsea vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 7 out of 10 Didn’t see much action but when called upon to stop from Rashford he was equal to it. Getty Images

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10 A fairly quiet evening, especially after the sending off, but did his job perfectly as always. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 David Luiz – 6 out of 10 Had his hands full with Rashford until the red card but an easier task after that, although did sell himself to the teenager to easily in the second half. REUTERS

4/22 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10 Rashford gave him a few problems but nothing he was unable to deal with as Chelsea’s defence remained in control. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10 Had a good battle with Young and a few efforts on goal that missed the target. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 N’Golo Kante – 8 out of 10 Was put under a lot of pressure from the start by United but coped well to keep his metronomic style of play ticking over. Scored a cracking goal from outside the area to give Chelsea the lead. AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Nemanja Matic – 6 out of 10 Sat back and helped break up any attacks and also on help cover any counter attacks that United looked to launch. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Marcos Alonso – 5 out of 10 A quiet game, with most of the action coming down the right-hand side, but backed up Hazard well. Getty Images

9/22 Willian – 7 out of 10 Made a habit of dragging defenders out of position as he drifted inside and drew a number of fouls in the hotly contested match. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/22 Eden Hazard – 7 out of 10 Was rarely allowed to get up to speed as United chopped him down at every opportunity. Came close on a number of occasions and brought out a lovely turn to get passed Jones. Getty Images

11/22 Diego Costa – 5 out of 10 Strangely calm in a game which threatened to boil over during the first half and missed a glorious chance to double Chelsea’s lead. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 David De Gea – 7 out of 10 Made two amazing point-blank saves from Cahill and Hazard in the first half to keep United in it when Chelsea threatened to take a first-half lead. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10 Started very brightly offensively but the red card changed his role to aid the defence. Man Utd via Getty Images

14/22 Phil Jones – 5 out of 10 Made a number of stupid fouls on Hazard and should have been booked in the lead up to Herrera’s red. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10 Marshalled the back four well during a tough time when they came under siege in the first half. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 Went close with an early header and had a good contest with Costa – even if it may have overstepped the line on occasions. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Was dragged out of position on a number of occasions by Willian. Getty Images

18/22 Ander Herrera – 3 out of 10 Sent off after 36 minutes for two fouls on Hazard. The first was justified, but the second looked slightly harsh, although very stupid. Getty Images

19/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10 His usual quiet self in the big games. Yet to establish himself against one of the top teams, which he will ultimately be judged upon. AFP/Getty Images

20/22 Ashley Young – 5 out of 10 Played almost as a wing-back, despite having Darmian behind him. Had a good battle with Moses until he hacked him down in frustration. Getty Images

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 5 out of 10 Sacrificed by Mourinho after Herrera’s red card but didn’t really get into the game prior to that. Getty Images

22/22 Marcus Rashford – 7 out of 10 Ran relentlessly and looked sharp despite his illness. Gave Chelsea’s defenders a tough time and nearly scoring after a mazy solo run. AFP/Getty Images

Later in his career, Owen did what you or I would do in his position. He'd look at the team sheet of the team he was up against, know that if he was up against Rio Ferdinand or John Terry he might have a problem on his hands, so would target "the other centre half, maybe play on him instead, because he wasn't as strong. You lose that air of fearlessness."

Rashford has not lost that capacity, though his performance in United’s FA Cup defeat to Antonio Conte’s side revealed that having ice in your veins is not enough when other sides have cottoned on to your threat. There are no secrets in the white heat of elite British football and while Rashford’s whippy pace and unexpected movement was once enough, he is a marked man now.

Rashford, frankly, lacked the physique to take on Cahill and David Luiz to any meaningful effect. He supplied the opening period’s half chance on Monday – levelling for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to fire a low shot wide of the right hand post - yet he seems to be in the same place that Sir Alex Ferguson found Danny Welbeck before sending him on loan to Sunderland in 2010. That is to say: needing to build up some physical presence to go with the pace. Owen was indestructible at Liverpool, in those years before muscular trouble so cruelly cut him down.

Jose Mourinho seems to feel that the player he calls ‘The Kid’ has what it takes. Though the 19-year-old has appeared from the bench more than starting Premier League this season and only overtook his 2015/16 tally of first team starts with his appearance against Chelsea, the manager has been more fulsome in his praise than he can often be with teenagers. He doesn’t seem to feel there is a need to ‘test’ him that he often shows.

“The second season was always going to be a difficult one,” Mourinho said of Rashford this week. “I think the third season is going to be the good one again. The third season is one with more maturity, he can build on his experiences so I am sure the third season will be better than the second. The second season is the difficult one. It’s the pressure, it’s the people that knows him, it’s the expectation.”

That’s not to say that Mourinho did not turn the screw on the player in the hours ticking down to Monday night. “It’s his decision. He knows he’s the only [striker] with a chance to play and he has put himself on the line,” he said. No pressure, then.

Rashford’s desire for more action, and a more central position seemed wholly justified in the early months of the season and many of us howled, though Mourinho’s reticence about that seems justified now. He remains one of United’s great hopes yet is not the finished article. Becoming a mainstay is an incremental process.