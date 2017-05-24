Marco Silva is a leading candidate to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace following the former England manager's sudden departure from the club, and has spent much of Wednesday finalising his departure from Hull City.

The Independent can reveal that Silva is back in the United Kingdom after talks with FC Porto broke down on Tuesday over salary and budget. The 39-year-old has met with the relegated Tigers to sort out the final details of his departure, and will begin making decisions on his future on Thursday.

Palace are keen for talks with the Portuguese after initial contact was positive, but Watford remain in pursuit too. Southampton, who had been considering replacing Claude Puel, are now reconsidering their options and have cooled their interest in Silva.

Sean Dyche, who has previously been interviewed for vacancies at Selhurst Park, remains an option but there are understood to be reservations on both sides that would need to be ironed out. Dyche would cost around £1million to buy out of his contract with Burnley.

Wales manager Chris Coleman is believed to have coincidentally been near the Palace offices in Soho on Tuesday, the day of Allardyce's resignation, but isn't thought to be a serious candidate for the position at the moment.