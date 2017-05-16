Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that his team’s performance on the pitch is more important than winning titles.

The Catalan has failed to secure a single trophy at City this season, having won 21 titles across his career before joining the Manchester club last summer.

This will be City’s first season since the 2014/15 without a major trophy, but Guardiola has insisted that this isn’t the priority for him.

Manchester City vs Leicester player ratings







22 show all Manchester City vs Leicester player ratings









































1/22 Willy Caballero - 6 Not much to do, perhaps his biggest contribution was a bit of time-wasting at the end as Man City resisted a late Leicester surge. Getty Images

2/22 Fernandinho - 6 Missed an early free header from a corner and very lucky to escape punishment for smashing Albrighton in the face with his forearm. Otherwise had little impact. Getty Images

3/22 Vincent Kompany - 6 Not overly tested in defence, picked up a yellow card for a cynical but necessary foul on Chilwell. Getty Images

4/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 5 Slipped for Okazaki goal and was occasionally a little suspect looking in defence. Lucky not to be caught out again. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Gael Clichy - 4 Hesitant in attack and suspect in defence, was fortunate the clear penalty he conceded wasn’t converted. Getty Images

6/22 Yaya Toure - 7 Man-of-the-match performance from the Ivorian. Kept the midfield ticking over with his passing and controlled the run of play from his deep-lying position in front of the City defence. AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Raheem Sterling - 7 A constant menace for City and enjoyed a lively tussle with Chilwell all afternoon. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Kevin De Bruyne - 6 A fairly quiet game from the talented Belgian, outshone by his fellow forwards. Getty Images

9/22 David Silva - 7 Scored the opening goal and was a constant danger in the first half although was a little anonymous in the second. Getty Images

10/22 Leroy Sane - 7 Was a threat on the ball all game long and repeatedly got the better of Danny Simpson with his pace and quick feet. Getty

11/22 Gabriel Jesus - 7 Made no mistake from the spot and enjoyed another good display up front. Could have been a bit more clinical though. Getty Images

12/22 Kasper Schmeichel - 6 Couldn’t do much about either goal. Distribution was on point, did the basics well. Getty Images

13/22 Danny Simpson - 5 Fortunate not to be punished on the occasions when he lost his opposite man and was forced into a foul. Getty Images

14/22 Yohan Benalouane - 6 Terribly clumsy hack on Sane to give away penalty but made amends with a good block later on in the game. A mixed bag. Getty Images

15/22 Christian Fuchs - 7 Played out of position at centre back but actually looked quite good there and prevented a couple of City chances from going any further. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Ben Chilwell - 7 Battled well with Sterling and was rarely caught out in defence and looked good going forward too. Getty Images

17/22 Riyad Mahrez - 6 Very quiet for a large part of the game, making his only real contribution as the last man in defence, then won a penalty but blew the chance from the spot in an unusual incident. Getty Images

18/22 Andy King - 5 Crunched Gabriel Jesus early on but didn’t have much other impact on the game and was subbed off injured with just over 20 minutes to go. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Wilfred Ndidi - 7 Involved quite a lot during the game. Made a series of crucial interceptions. Defensively solid. AFP/Getty Images

20/22 Marc Albrighton - 7 Provided the assist for Okazaki and could have equalised in the second half but scuffed a great chance. Also got a cheeky forearm to the face from Fernandinho just to liven up his afternoon. Getty Images

21/22 Shinji Okazaki - 7 Took his goal very well indeed and remained lively whenever he got a chance in attack, subbed with just over 15 minutes to go. Getty Images

22/22 Jamie Vardy - 5 Not given many chances but scuffed them when he did get a sight on goal. Industrious as ever, though. Getty Images

"The team has played the way I wanted. We didn't play good enough, there were teams that did better," Guardiola told ESPN Brasil.

"In Europe, we still don't have the level to compete. City had gone 35 years without playing in Europe [Champions League]. The club crossed the round of 16 just once. So, we need time to have conditions to compete.

"But the team played, like how we did at Barcelona and Bayern, how I always want my teams to play. It is more important to me than winning a trophy."

Guardiola was also full of praise for January signing Gabriel Jesus. At just 20 years of age, Jesus has established himself as an instant hit at the Etihad.

The Brazilian, who joined from Palmeiras for £27m, has been involved in eight goals from nine appearances this season, relegating veteran Sergio Aguero to the bench as a result.

But having missed nearly 10 weeks of action after breaking a metatarsal in City’s 2-0 win at Bournemouth, Guardiola admitted that Jesus’ absence “hurt” his side “a lot”.

When asked about the youngster, Guardiola said: "Well, you from Brazil know him better than us. His impact was huge. He has desire, youth, and the mind to become a great player.

"He's Brazil's No. 9. It says everything. It was a pity that he couldn't play before January. We faced five, six months without him. I'm sorry the misfortune of the injury, which hurt us a lot, because it isn't 'either Gabriel or Sergio [Aguero]' They can perfectly play together.

"Certainly, with both of them, we would be stronger."

