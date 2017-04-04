Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City stars they're playing for their futures

Pep Guardiola has reminded his under-achieving Manchester City squad that they are playing for their futures at the Etihad Stadium, beginning tomorrow against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach, tasked by the owners with establishing the club among Europe's elite, has found his first season to be more demanding than some might have expected.

City made an unscheduled early exit from the Champions League last month, losing to Monaco on the away goals rule, the first time that Guardiola has failed to reach the quarter-finals as a coach.

1/17 Sergio Aguero The scorer of arguably the most important goal in the club’s history, its third highest-scoring player of all-time and arguably still Guardiola’s best striker, and yet he could leave this summer. That Aguero’s long-term future is in doubt is a sign of how far Guardiola is prepared to go to rebuild his ageing squad.

2/17 Yaya Toure Toure’s departure would be less controversial than Aguero’s, what with his contract up at the end of the season, but it would still mark the end of an era at the Etihad. The Ivorian may have made his way out of exile earlier this season, but several poor performances against fellow top six sides have suggested that he lacks what Guardiola is looking for from a central midfielder.

3/17 Vincent Kompany The third member of City’s established ‘spine’ who looks to be on the way out. The truth is, with an injury record like the Belgian’s, any player would struggle to justify being kept on the books. Kompany does, however, have several things in his favour. His popularity at the club, not to mention among the supporters, cannot be easily dismissed and his contract will only expire in 2019.

4/17 Joe Hart Hart’s goose was cooked last summer and chances of return to City’s first team are remote, especially after an indifferent loan spell in Torino. There will, no doubt, be plenty of interest in his services from other Premier League clubs, but offers may only come from further down the table.

5/17 Pablo Zabaleta A terrific servant since arriving in 2008, Zabaleta is one of several ageing City full-backs whose contracts expire this summer. The Argentinian has the closer connection with the fans than any of the others, but that may count for little in Guardiola’s final analysis.

6/17 Gael Clichy The second of three experienced full backs for whom time is running out. Again, a new deal has not been mooted and a departure is likely, bringing Clichy’s six-year stay to an end. Clichy does, however, have the advantage of having played more than both Zabaleta and Sagna this season, making 30 appearances for Guardiola’s side in total.

7/17 Bacary Sagna Completing the full-back set is Sagna, who at 34-years-old is the eldest of the trio. In November, the Frenchman revealed that City were yet to open negotiations over a new deal and reports suggest little has changed since.

8/17 Kelechi Iheanacho Having started the season with hopes of pushing Aguero for a regular starting place, Iheanacho has arguably suffered most from Gabriel Jesus’ arrival. If Aguero stays, it leaves the Nigerian youngster well down the pecking order and potentially looking for first-team opportunities elsewhere.

9/17 Willy Caballero Caballero’s chances of a contract extension have been boosted since he was promoted to starting status following Claudio Bravo’s struggles. Even so, the former Malaga stopper will need to put in composed performances from now until the end of the campaign to fully win Guardiola over and earn an extended stay.

10/17 Jesus Navas A frustrating player at the best of times, this summer may finally see time called on Navas’ underwhelming Etihad career. The winger’s contract expires this summer and City have shown little intention of renewing terms. A return to Sevilla could be on the cards for the once-notoriously homesick Spaniard.

11/17 Fabian Delph Another player whose season has been disrupted by injury, Delph faces an uncertain future as the season draws to a close. West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United have been linked with the England international, who may ultimately find himself crowded out by City’s other midfield options.

12/17 Fernando Only five Premier League starts for the Brazilian this season suggests he does not figure in Guardiola’s long-term thinking, at least not as regular. Like Delph, it is difficult to see where he slots in, especially if City enter the market for midfield options this summer.

13/17 Eliaquim Mangala Only five Premier League starts for the Brazilian this season suggests he does not figure in Guardiola’s long-term thinking, at least not as regular. Like Delph, it is difficult to see where he slots in, especially if City enter the market for midfield options this summer.

14/17 Samir Nasri Impressive displays on loan at Sevilla, despite being pock-marked by the ‘Drip Doctors’ scandal and a sending off against Leicester, could earn Nasri a respectable move come June. The Frenchman has sold his home in Cheshire as he prepares to permanently sever his City ties.

15/17 Wilfried Bony Bony was sent out on loan to Stoke City last summer but his struggle for minutes in Staffordshire led to him openly questioning Mark Hughes’ methods. The Ivorian will have to begin the search for another new club upon his return to City in the summer.

16/17 Jason Denayer Still yet to make a senior appearance for City, Denayer has spent the season on loan at Premier League strugglers Sunderland, and done so without distinction. Another loan, or perhaps a permanent transfer, look likely as the defender remains tied to his parent club until 2020.

17/17 Tosin Adarabioyo At the start of the season, Adarabioyo was one of several youngsters who seemed to have an outside chance of breaking out from City’s impressive academy and into the first team. The local lad’s contract expires in the summer and talks regarding new terms have stalled, while Celtic and Everton have both been linked.

Their 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Sunday, when they twice surrendered the lead and failed to take advantage of Chelsea's surprise home defeat by Crystal Palace, underlined a disappointing Premier League campaign that has seen them fall off the pace in the past month that has not yielded a league win.

Guardiola delivered no recriminations, in public at least. "Every game is completely different so what I like of my teams is to have the courage to play," he said. "We have to play, and in the first half we could do better. It is a process to improve and we are still in the process, and we must improve in those terms."

However, Guardiola takes his team to Stamford Bridge trailing 11 points behind leaders Chelsea and with his plans for a stronger challenge next season already taking shape behind the scenes.

Guardiola, clearly poised for a busy summer transfer window, said: "We will think about it, we will discuss with the chairman, Txiki, all the bosses.

"Every club wants to improve and of course the changes are necessary, but we are going to discuss at the end of the season. At the end, the players decide for themselves through their performances on the pitch."

Guardiola certainly knows one of the players around which he will build a new-look City team, and is hopeful that Gabriel Jesus, their much-heralded £27million signing from Palmeiras, can still play a role towards the end of the season with a top-four place, and Champions League qualification, still to be fought for.

The exciting 19-year-old Brazilian has been sidelined since breaking a metatarsal bone in his foot against Bournemouth in February, and City had feared their highly-rated youngster was out for the season.

Guardiola said: "Yesterday is the first day that he starts to go to the pitch and run and walk.

"I don’t know exactly how many weeks he needs to come back, but I think he is at the end of the part of his process to come back so we will see. Hopefully he can help us in the games at the end of the season."

Chelsea won 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium in December, when Sergio Aguero and Fernandino

were both sent off by referee Anthony Taylor in an ill-tempered end to the game, and City were later fined £35,000 and Chelsea £100,000 by the FA after both clubs were found guilty of failing to keep their players under control.

However, Guardiola has no qualms about the temperament of his players. He said: "We can talk about Sergio and many things, but we are not to going to say Sergio Aguero is a dangerous player, please.

"What happened in that game... We were 1-0 up, created unbelievable chances to go 2-0 or 3-0, and after the reaction what happened with Sergio and Fernandinho is our frustration. Fernandinho is not one of those guys who is aggressive, he is one of the sweetest and nicest guys I have ever met. Sergio and Fernandinho are nice guys."