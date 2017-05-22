Premier League 2016/17: Our alternative end of season awards

Another Premier League season has come to an end and only the major cup finals are left to play, leaving us with nine months of football to reflect on.

But we already know the player of the year, we know who the manager of the season is. What about those who deserve the 'alternative' awards?

Here are our stand-out moments from a largely forgettable season...

Premier League new kits 2017/18







23 show all Premier League new kits 2017/18











































1/23 New Premier League kits, 2017/18 With the new season drawing ever closer, we take a look at some of the confirmed and rumoured new Premier League kits. Liverpool FC, Newcastle United, Manchester United

2/23 Arsenal home Rumoured: Arsenal's new home kit looks a deeper shade of red and features a traditional two-tone collar. FootyHeadlines.com

3/23 Arsenal away Rumoured: Clearly Puma have taken some inspiration from Swansea's current away kit for Arsenal's new strip. FootyHeadlines.com

4/23 Arsenal third Rumoured: This leaked Arsenal alternate strip is very bold, with neon pink instead of red. FootyHeadlines.com

5/23 Bournemouth home Confirmed: Bournemouth will play in Umbro strips from the 2017/18 after switching from JD Sports. Umbro

6/23 Chelsea home Rumoured: Chelsea will be sponsored by Nike from the new season onwards, and their suggested new home kit looks to be a deeper shade of blue. FootyHeadlines.com

7/23 Chelsea away Rumoured: It looks as though Chelsea could return to a white away kit for next season. FootyHeadlines.com

8/23 Chelsea third Rumoured: We're big fans of this 'urban camoflage' alternate strip, with neon blue Nike branding. FootyHeadlines.com

9/23 Liverpool home Confirmed: Reaction to Liverpool's throwback new home kit has been overwhelmingly positive. New Balance

10/23 Liverpool away Rumoured: Will Liverpool's new away kit be a throwback to their classic 1995/96 change strip? FootyHeadlines.com

11/23 Liverpool third Rumoured: Not much has been revealed of Liverpool's new third kit, but it has been claimed the club will wear a golden strip similar to the 2000/01 season. FootyHeadlines.com

12/23 Manchester City home Rumoured: This looks to be another classic, if a little boring, effort from Nike. FootyHeadlines.com

13/23 Manchester City away Rumoured: These leaked pictures suggest Manchester City are going to go all Aston Villa with their away strip next season. FootyHeadlines.com

14/23 Manchester City third Rumoured: More urban camouflage from Nike! Similar to Chelsea's rumoured new alternate strip, the neon blue is a winner. FootyHeadlines.com

15/23 Manchester United home Rumoured: Could this be the new Manchester United home shirt? FootyHeadlines.com

16/23 Manchester United away Confirmed: This away kit is a winner, with a stylish greyed out Manchester United crest. Manchester United

17/23 Manchester United third Rumoured: What on earth?! This leaked United third kit appears to feature Morph and friends standing proud outside Old Trafford. Twitter

18/23 Newcastle United home Confirmed: Newcastle's new home kit is a pleasingly retro effort and is worthy of a return to the Premier League. Getty

19/23 Stoke City home Confirmed: Stoke's new home kit is very smart indeed and ditches the oversized white collar while featuring some new blue piping. stokecityfc.com

20/23 Stoke City away Confirmed: But we're not so sure about the away kit. What is it with Macron and big white collars?! stokecityfc.com

21/23 Tottenham Hotspur home Rumoured: Tottenham will be sponsored by Nike from next season onwards. Their leaked home shirt looks very England, though. FootyHeadlines.com

22/23 Tottenham Hotspur away Rumoured: Nike look to be sticking to a classic colour palette for Tottenham's new away shirt. FootyHeadlines.com

23/23 Tottenham Hotspur third Rumoured: Will Spurs be getting a purple camouflage kit for their season at Wembley Stadium? FootyHeadlines.com

Headline of the season

Sam Allardyce wants the FA to investigate Watford mascot Harry the Hornet

Beverage of the season

Sam Allardyce’s pint of wine

A wonder of nature, imbibed during the undercover investigation by The Daily Telegraph which led to Allardyce losing his job as England manager.

Quote of the season

Sam Allardyce

Allardyce, again and as part of the same undercover investigation, on Prince Harry: “He’s a naughty boy, very naughty. He shows his bottom and all sorts.”

Discovery of the season

Sam Allardyce dressed as Cheryl Cole

This picture of Sam Allardyce dressed up as Cheryl Cole at a charity Christmas party is utterly sensational. pic.twitter.com/KMn9T5wOF6 — Andy Ha (@_AndyHa) January 23, 2017

The John Terry award for services to being John Terry, in memory of the late John Terry

John Terry

Most quotable ‘Fan TV’ rant

Our Title Hopes Are DEAD!!! (Troopz Rant)



A category of many candidates but with one clear winner. ‘Troopz’ had a Fan TV year akin to Andy Tate's virtuosic 2014, establishing himself as the authoritative voice on Arsenal’s latest shellacking.

His display at the King Power on the second weekend of the season set the tone, but the highlight came after December's defeat at Manchester City, featuring among the 'blud' and 'fams': “You know how bad it is, last night I was chatting to my mum. My mum’s ‘Wenger In’. Is she mad?”

Most exasperated post-match interview

Pep Guardiola loses his cool in bizarre and awkward post-match interview

We could have picked several different Guardiola interviews, but this one topped all.

Most resourceful use of precious fossil fuels

The Arsenal plane fly-overs

Most expressive face

David Moyes

Best photograph

Bastian Schweinsteiger coming on for Anthony Martial while Rui Faria gives Wayne Rooney a biscuit

Or is it a water bottle?

Refereeing display of the season

Mike Dean’s 'deplinthing' of the ball at St Mary’s

Ain't no deplinthing like a Mike Dean deplinthinghttps://t.co/JQu7zHfqTz — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) October 16, 2016

Honourable mention goes to a Mr M Dean of the Wirral for his ‘no-look’ yellow card to Ross Barkley in the season’s first Merseyside derby.

Tweet of the season

Victor Anichebe's copy-and-paste-straight-from-the-press-officer's-email-after-a-dreary-defeat contribution

Outstanding contribution

Wayne Shaw

Many of us, when looking back on the 2016/17 season, will see one defining image. It will be a substitute goalkeeper stood on a touchline in south London, safe in knowledge his services will not be needed that night, devouring a meat and potato pasty.

Wayne Shaw's light burned twice as bright and for half as long. His decision to eat the pasty, thereby allowing one bookmaker to pay out on a novelty bet and gain a tonne of publicity in the process, was a stupid one. His post-match revelation that several of his friends had backed the wager was even more daft.

All in all, it was a regrettable incident deserving of an investigation from the relevant authorities, but it should not have resulted in somebody losing their job, at least not before such an investigation had been carried out. A reminder, more than anything, that sport sometimes should not be taken too seriously.