Chelsea were crowned English champions just 24 days ago but attention has already turned to the 2017/18 season now that the Premier League has released the official fixture dates for all 20 clubs.
After lifting the trophy with Chelsea at his first time of trying, Antonio Conte will now be looking to successfully defend his first-ever English title at the club.
The Blues have been handed a favourable set of fixtures out the gate with Burnley at home to start but will have the added consideration of European football to juggle.
After both struggling to meet expectations last season, Manchester City and Manchester United are set to provide a sterner challenge this time round after what is expected to be a busy summer of transfer spending for both Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.
Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool will also be hoping to throw their hat into the ring with the 2017/18 Premier League season looking to be one of the most open in years.
As ever the exact match dates will change with the demands of television but here's a look at the early weeks of the season:
August:
12th August
Arsenal v Leicester
Brighton v Man City
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Huddersfield
Everton v Stoke
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Tottenham
Southampton v Swansea
Watford v Liverpool
West Brom v Bournemouth
19th August
Bournemouth v Watford
Huddersfield v Newcastle
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Everton
Stoke v Arsenal
Swansea v Man Utd
Tottenham v Chelsea
West Brom v Burnley
West Ham v Southampton
26th August
Bournemouth v Man City
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Swansea
Huddersfield v Southampton
Leicester v Man Utd
Liverpool v Arsenal
Newcastle v West Ham
Tottenham v Burnley
Watford v Brighton
West Brom v Stoke
September:
9th September
Arsenal v Bournemouth
Brighton v West Brom
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Everton v Tottenham
Leicester v Chelsea
Man City v Liverpool
Southampton v Watford
Stoke v Man Utd
Swansea v Newcastle
West Ham v Huddersfield
16th September
Chelsea v Arsenal
Bournemouth v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Huddersfield v Leicester
Liverpool v Burnley
Man Utd v Everton
Newcastle v Stoke
Tottenham v Swansea
Watford v Man City
West Brom v West Ham
23rd September
Arsenal v West Brom
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Huddersfield
Everton v Bournemouth
Leicester v Liverpool
Man City v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Man Utd
Stoke v Chelsea
Swansea v Watford
West Ham v Tottenham
30th September
Arsenal v Brighton
Bournemouth v Leicester
Chelsea v Man City
Everton v Burnley
Huddersfield v Tottenham
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Liverpool
Stoke v Southampton
West Brom v Watford
West Ham v Swansea
.
- More about:
- Premier League