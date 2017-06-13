Chelsea were crowned English champions just 24 days ago but attention has already turned to the 2017/18 season now that the Premier League has released the official fixture dates for all 20 clubs.

After lifting the trophy with Chelsea at his first time of trying, Antonio Conte will now be looking to successfully defend his first-ever English title at the club.

The Blues have been handed a favourable set of fixtures out the gate with Burnley at home to start but will have the added consideration of European football to juggle.

After both struggling to meet expectations last season, Manchester City and Manchester United are set to provide a sterner challenge this time round after what is expected to be a busy summer of transfer spending for both Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool will also be hoping to throw their hat into the ring with the 2017/18 Premier League season looking to be one of the most open in years.

As ever the exact match dates will change with the demands of television but here's a look at the early weeks of the season:

August:

12th August

Arsenal v Leicester

Brighton v Man City

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield

Everton v Stoke

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Tottenham

Southampton v Swansea

Watford v Liverpool

West Brom v Bournemouth

19th August

Bournemouth v Watford

Huddersfield v Newcastle

Leicester v Brighton

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man City v Everton

Stoke v Arsenal

Swansea v Man Utd

Tottenham v Chelsea

West Brom v Burnley

West Ham v Southampton

26th August

Bournemouth v Man City

Chelsea v Everton

Crystal Palace v Swansea

Huddersfield v Southampton

Leicester v Man Utd

Liverpool v Arsenal

Newcastle v West Ham

Tottenham v Burnley

Watford v Brighton

West Brom v Stoke

September:

9th September

Arsenal v Bournemouth

Brighton v West Brom

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Everton v Tottenham

Leicester v Chelsea

Man City v Liverpool

Southampton v Watford

Stoke v Man Utd

Swansea v Newcastle

West Ham v Huddersfield

16th September

Chelsea v Arsenal

Bournemouth v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Huddersfield v Leicester

Liverpool v Burnley

Man Utd v Everton

Newcastle v Stoke

Tottenham v Swansea

Watford v Man City

West Brom v West Ham

23rd September

Arsenal v West Brom

Brighton v Newcastle

Burnley v Huddersfield

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Liverpool

Man City v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Man Utd

Stoke v Chelsea

Swansea v Watford

West Ham v Tottenham

30th September

Arsenal v Brighton

Bournemouth v Leicester

Chelsea v Man City

Everton v Burnley

Huddersfield v Tottenham

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Liverpool

Stoke v Southampton

West Brom v Watford

West Ham v Swansea

