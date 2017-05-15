The six-man shortlist for the Premier League manager of the season award has been unveiled with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte heading the way after Friday’s title-winning celebrations.

Conte is joined on the shortlist by Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose side have secured second place in the Premier League table and said farewell to White Hart Lane on Sunday ahead of their temporary relocation to Wembley Stadium while the ground is redeveloped.

Pochettino’s side agonisingly saw their Premier League title campaign come to an end when they suffered a 1-0 defeat at West Ham that allowed Chelsea to secure the title with victory over West Bromwich Albion on Friday in Conte’s first season at Stamford Bridge.

Two other current top 10 managers are recognised for impressive campaigns, with both West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis and Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe nominated after guiding their respective clubs to Premier League survival, with the Baggies in eighth and the Cherries tenth ahead of the final games of the season.

The two final inclusions come from sides that secured Premier League survival against the odds, with Burnley manager Sean Dyche nominated after keeping the Clarets in the top flight following their promotion last year, while Paul Clement makes the cut having come in midway through the season and dragging Swansea off the bottom of the table to secure their place in next season’s campaign this weekend as Hull were relegated.

Fans will vote for the winner on the Premier League website along with the EA Sports player of the season, which features an eight-man shortlist for the top award. Both Chelsea and Tottenham boast three players each, with the league champions represented by Cesar Azpilicueta, Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante, the midfielder who has already been honoured this season after winning the PFA and Football Writers’ Association player of the year award.

West Brom vs Chelsea player ratings







23 show all West Brom vs Chelsea player ratings











































1/23 West Brom vs Chelsea player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Getty

2/23 Ben Foster – 7 out of 10 Aside from Batshuayi’s goal, he made a number of vital saves to keep his side in it. Getty Images

3/23 Craig Dawson – 5 out of 10 Dawson was finding himself in all of the right positions, but every delivery he sent into the area found the hands of Courtois. Getty Images

4/23 Gareth McAuley – 6 out of 10 Used possession well, but was just outclassed at times by Chelsea’s ability on the ball. Defensively he was impressive. Getty Images

5/23 Jonny Evans – 5 out of 10 Failed to make any real impact on the game – looked lost at times. Getty Images

6/23 Allan Nyom – 5 out of 10 Nyom let his frustration get the better of him at times and he gave away too many unnecessary fouls. Getty Images

7/23 Darren Fletcher – 6 out of 10 Fletcher proved his ability to feed Rondon with long balls, but we just did not see enough of it tonight. Getty Images

8/23 Sam Field – 5 out of 10 Field found himself being dragged out of position and chasing possession at times, which was leaving his side vulnerable. Getty Images

9/23 Chris Brunt – 7 out of 10 His work rate was faultless and he certainly upheld his defensive duties. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Jake Livermore – 6 out of 10 His confidence on the ball was encouraging and he looked particularly menacing when pressing forward with possession. Getty Images

11/23 James McClean – 4 out of 10 McClean was very lucky not to see a red card following a handful of unnecessary fouls whilst carrying a yellow card. Getty Images

12/23 Salomon Rondon – 7 out of 10 Rondon had a florious opportunity to open the scoring within minutes. He improved as the game progressed and proved problematic for the Chelsea defence until the final whistle. Getty Images

13/23 Thibaut Courtois – 7 out of 10 He collected every delivery into the box tremendously and commanded his area with confidence. Getty Images

14/23 Cesar Azpilicueta – 8 out of 10 His assist today created the goal that won them the title. Aside from that he moved well into the midfield and passed well throughout. Getty Images

15/23 David Luiz – 7 out of 10 A textbook display from the central defender – strong, tackled well and cleared danger on several occasions. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10 The skipper led by example at the back and looked dangerous when challenging in the opposing box for a set piece. Getty Images

17/23 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10 Moses cleverly enticed fouls from The Baggies throughout, which benefited Chelsea endlessly. Impressive display. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Cesc Fabregas – 7 out of 10 The midfielder dictated the pace of the game from his position and he was pumping balls up to the strikers tremendously today. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Nemanja Matic – 7 out of 10 Matic always provided an option for Chelsea on the edge of the area and he was a key element of almost every move going forward. Getty Images

20/23 Marcos Alonso – 6 out of 10 He showed glimpses of brilliance, but it would have been encouraging to see him staying wider and providing another element for Chelsea going forward. Getty Images

21/23 Pedro – 6 out of 10 Pedro’s pace was uncontrollable, but his decision making when in possession left questions to be answered. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Eden Hazard – 5 out of 10 An unusually quiet display for a man of such talent – just appeared to have gone off the boil today. Getty Images

23/23 Diego Costa – 5 out of 10 He received a number of balls into his feet inside of the area that he failed to control and this resulted in the loss of possession. Getty Images

Spurs meanwhile have Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen up for the award, while the only players not to hail from the top two in the league is Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Everton’s Jan Vertonghen.