Premier League managers accused of taking transfer 'bungs' by football agents

The Telegraph allege eight current or former top-flight managers were named

As many as eight current or former Premier League managers have been accused of taking ‘bungs’ for the transfer of players.

In the latest allegation from the Telegraphs investigation, they have allegedly found further evidence of corruption in English football from the Premier League and the Championship – where two other current or former managers have been accused.

In a secretly filmed meeting by undercover reporters, a number of football agents claimed to have made payments to managers in order for them to sign their player.

One agent said the corruption in English football was so widespread that “everything is under the table” while another claimed he dealt with a “very bent” manager who asked for payments into his offshore account when transfers were agreed.

These allegations are the latest in the investigation which saw Sam Allardyce lose his job as England manager after he was filmed offering advice on how to get around FA transfer rules.

