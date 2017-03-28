After a two-week international break, the Premier League will return this weekend.

Liverpool will host Everton in Saturday's early kick-off, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all in action.

Arsenal play Manchester City on Sunday, before the business end of the season officially begins with every team in the league playing twice the following week.

Here are seven reasons we're looking forward to the return of the Premier League this weekend...

Premier League team of the week







11 show all Premier League team of the week



















1/11 Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) After two penalty saves, amongst a plethora of others, to keep the Foxes in the Champions League, he continued his fine form against West Ham. He made two outstanding saves from Andy Carroll to protect Leicester’s three points. AFP/Getty Images

2/11 Defence: Craig Dawson Dawson took full advantage of Arsenal’s awful defending from set pieces with two goals demonstrating his aerial prowess. His performance summed up Tony Pulis’ tactics to a tee. Getty Images

3/11 Defence: John Stones Stones made a number of good blocks against Liverpool and looked assured in tough conditions at the Etihad. He came close to scoring and received high praise from manager Pep Guardiola for having “more balls than everybody”. Getty Images

4/11 Defence: Mamadou Sakho Since Sakho’s arrival at Selhurst Park, the defence has tightened up. They now have three consecutive clean sheets which has helped them move four points clear of the relegation zone. AFP/Getty Images

5/11 Midfield: Antonio Valencia If you ignore Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Valencia has arguably been United’s player of the season, and probably the best right-back in the league. Against Middlesbrough, he was deployed a bit further forward and thrived. His willingness to chase down Victor Valdes in the 90th minute was rewarded with a deserved goal. Getty Images

6/11 Midfield: Christian Eriksen Without Harry Kane, someone needed to spark something, but with Eriksen’s creativity, you can be sure there will always be chances. The way he found space for his goal against Southampton was as good as the strike itself. AFP/Getty Images

7/11 Midfield: Dele Alli Alli is well on the way to succeeding Frank Lampard as the Premier League’s ultimate midfield goalscorer. He received high praise from Pochettino for his performance and versatility in a more attacking role. Getty Images

8/11 Midfield: David Silva Started all of City’s attacks from deep and put in a few wicked balls which were crying out to be tapped in. His chipped ball for Raheem Sterling should have seen the Englishman claim all three points against Liverpool. Getty Images

9/11 Attack: Jesse Lingard Jose Mourinho has complained about the number of games United have to play and their busy schedule but if it gives Lingard more of an opportunity to shine then that is surely a positive. His pace caused problems all day and his strike was out of highest of drawers. AFP/Getty Images

10/11 Attack: Benik Afobe Caused an own goal before grabbing one of his own later on, he caused Swansea’s defence problems all evening on Saturday. Getty Images

11/11 Attack: Romelu Lukaku Was largely anonymous until Hull went down to 10 men and the flat-track bully in him emerged to pray on the weak, but two more goals saw him become the first Everton player since Gary Lineker in 1985-86 to surpass 20 league goals in a season. Getty Images

Arsenal vs Manchester City

As if the return of the Premier League wasn’t exciting enough, the fixture list throws out this absolute doozy.

For long-suffering Arsenal, this game surely falls into the category of ‘must-win’. Six points behind fourth-place Liverpool, anything less than three points could well spell the end of the team’s Champions League hopes. They will likely be able to call upon wantaway stars Mesut Özil and Alexis Sanchez – both of whom recovered from injury to turn out for Germany and Chile respectively this week – although whether there presence constitutes an advantage remains to be seen.

Will Sanchez and Ozil deliver for Arsenal? ( Getty )

City’s good run of form meanwhile suggests that Pep Guardiola’s methods are finally being taken on board at the Etihad – their dismal Champions League exit aside. For all the talk of the club’s dismal defensive record they have actually only conceded two goals in their last six Premier League matches, with John Stones particularly impressive of late.

The last game between these two teams threw up three goals and no fewer than 20 shots on goal. With so much more on the line this time around, don’t be surprised if this match proves to be far tighter.

Arsene Wenger : Fan opinion will be a factor in Arsenal future

30 matches in nine days

You spend a long, painful fortnight waiting for the Premier League to return – and then thirty matches come along at once.

The action begins this weekend with a Merseyside derby as well as Arsenal vs Manchester City to look forward to, before every team returns to action in the middle of the week. A London derby between Arsenal and West Ham and a top of the table clash between Chelsea and Manchester City are the games to look out for.

Chelsea and City clash on April 5 ( Getty )

There is then a full programme the following weekend, to officially mark the start of the business end of the season.

A crucial Merseyside derby

It is rather remarkable that, despite only losing one match since Christmas Day and having the Premier League’s top scorer leading their line, Everton continue to fly very much under the radar.

That could end this weekend. Currently level on points with Arsenal, a win for Everton this weekend would see them move just three points behind their Merseyside rivals, who currently sit fourth. Ronald Koeman insisted a top-four finish was still possible for Everton after their impressive 4-0 win against Hull; three points at Anfield would go a long way to validating that claim.

Koeman is refusing to give up on gatecrashing the top four ( Getty )

But Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool tend to deliver in the big matches – and they don’t come much bigger than this. Keep an eye out for Adam Lallana: the 28-year-old is in the form of his life having impressed for England against Germany and Lithuania, and will be crucial for his club during the run-in.

Finding out whether Spurs are actually the real deal

So far, so good for Mauricio Pochettino’s men. Their October blip aside, Tottenham have been in devastating form this season, losing just three games and remaining unbeaten at White Hart Lane.

However it is well documented how Pochettino’s teams tend to fade away at the end of a long season of thrilling attacking play and relentless pressing, and it will be fascinating to see whether his Spurs team have matured sufficiently to extend their good form into the business end of the season.

Spurs will hope to keep winning despite the absence of Harry Kane ( Getty )

Everybody remembers the infamous draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as the day that Spurs conceded the Premier League title to Leicester City, but their decisive loss of form actually began at this exact point in the calendar last season, with a loss to West Ham and a draw with Arsenal. Spurs can ill afford a similar slip up at Turf Moor this weekend.

Watching Jermain Defoe do his thing

The fact that Jermain Defoe scored England’s opening goal against Lithuania and won the Man of the Match award despite only touching the ball 15 times tells you everything you need to know about the changes the striker has made to his game.

Ruthlessly efficient both on and off the pitch – after England’s win he revealed he had ditched meat and dairy from his diet – Defoe is in the form of his life, buoyed by a return to the international stage in the twilight of his career.

Defoe opened the scoring on his return to the England team ( Getty )

Sunderland will be desperately hoping his Indian summer can continue into the final weeks of the Premier League season. On paper, their situation looks dire. Rooted to the bottom of the table, they currently sit seven points from safety.

However the club have been here before and in Defoe they have one of the most influential players in the business: no player has had a hand in a higher share of his team’s league goals this term than any player in Europe’s top five leagues.

Watford at Vicarage Road is one of the kinder fixtures Sunderland have left. All eyes will be on Defoe to see whether he can drag his team out the mire yet again.

The race to avoid relegation hotting up

It might not be the most glamorous of Premier League fixtures, but Swansea vs Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium will have huge ramifications at the bottom of the table. Defeat for Steve Agnew’s side would surely consign them to the Championship next season. Defeat for Swansea will suck them back into a relegation scrap they had briefly pulled themselves away from.

Middlesbrough will have it all to do if they lose this weekend ( Getty )

Sunderland’s situation appears desperate but history tells us the club will carry on fighting until the bitter end. Jermain Defoe’s goals could yet save them.

And will any of the teams clustered around 15th be dragged into the scrap? The likes of Watford, Leicester and Crystal Palace all appear safe, but a run of poor results at the wrong time could yet see them forced to fight for their lives.

The end of the international break

Of course, the real reason we are so excited to welcome back the Premier League is because it means the international break is over. Unsurprisingly, fixtures including England vs Lithuania, Northern Ireland vs Norway, Scotland vs Canada have failed to deliver in intrigue and entertainment.

Beyond the major tournaments, are we reaching a point where international football beyond saving? Unless remedial action is taken quickly, that is increasingly looking to be the case.

England vs Lithuania player ratings







13 show all England vs Lithuania player ratings























1/13 Joe Hart - 5 out of 10 Had absolutely nothing to do in the first-half, and yet still very nearly managed to fluff his lines. Haring off his line to punch a long pass clear, he was beaten to the ball by Nerijus Valskis and was relieved to see John Stones booting his header off the line. Getty Images

2/13 Kyle Walker – 6 out of 10 Given license to press forward at every opportunity, Walker had a mixed first-half before growing into the game later on. He helped set up England's second goal with a good burst forward and almost set up Dele Alli for a third moments later. Getty Images

3/13 John Stones – 7 out of 10 Has been increasingly impressive for Manchester City in recent weeks and continued his good form at Wembley. Like Keane he had very little work to do defensively but he was superb bringing the ball forward and starting England’s attacks. Incredibly, he barely misplaced a pass during the entire match. Getty Images

4/13 Michael Keane - 6 out of 10 Had remarkably little to do in defence after a solid debut away to Germany on Wednesday night. Hit several inch-perfect diagonal passes. Looks like he belongs at this level. AFP/Getty Images

5/13 Ryan Bertrand - 6 out of 10 Stationed so far forward that he often looked as if he was playing as a left-winger in a 4-3-3 system. Saw a lot of the ball in the first-half but occasionally wasteful in possession, and his final ball was often lacking. Unlikely to replace Danny Rose in Southgate’s staring XI when the Tottenham defender returns. Getty Images

6/13 Eric Dier – 7 out of 10 Another assured display from England’s utility man. Showed great tactical awareness to regularly flit between a role in England’s defence and their midfield, and dealt confidently with Lithuania’s aerial threat. Very tidy with the ball at his feet. AFP/Getty Images

7/13 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10 An industrious performance, albeit not groundbreaking in any way. When Southgate named his starting XI it was assumed Oxlade-Chamberlain would be deployed out wide but instead he sat in central midfield alongside Eric Dier. Saw a well-struck long-shot nicely saved in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

8/13 Adam Lallana – 8 out of 10 Comfortably England’s best player. Ran confidently between the lines to draw out Lithuania’s deep defence and hit a number of impressive in-swinging crosses into the box to test their goalkeeper. Set up England’s second with a sublime flick into the path of Jamie Vardy. Getty Images

9/13 Dele Alli – 6 out of 10 After an impressive display against Germany earlier in the week, Alli struggled to make much of an impression at Wembley. Was on the receiving end of some very rough treatment from Lithuania’s defenders and generally took a backseat as Sterling and Lallana impressed. AFP/Getty Images

10/13 Raheem Sterling – 7 out of 10 Made a very bright start before fading in the second-half, where he was quickly replaced by Marcus Rashford. Created England’s goal by beating his man and hitting a superb low pass across the face of goal for Defoe to finish. Getty

11/13 Jermain Defoe – 7 out of 10 Southgate took a gamble when he handed Defoe his first England call-up since 2013. Twenty minutes into this match and his decision was validated. Smashed home from close-range with confidence for his 20th international goal, and looked lively throughout. Getty Images

12/13 Jamie Vardy - 6 out of 10 Replaced Jermain Defoe with half an hour left to play and did very well, linking up nicely with Alli and calmly finishing when played through by Lallana for England's second. Getty

13/13 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Did exactly what you expect from a thirty minute Marcus Rashford cameo. Terrorised his marker, repeatedly cut inside and was desperately unlucky not to score, or assist a goal. Getty

The introduction of a pre-qualification system, reducing the number of meaningless friendlies or just abandoning internationals apart from the big tournaments have all been suggested as ways of salvaging the reputation of international football – but it’s hard to envisage Fifa actually adopting any of these ideas.

International football returns in June. It won’t be missed until then.