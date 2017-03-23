Sir Alex Ferguson claims former players are impatiently rushing into management and don’t have the type of preparation he did.

The former Manchester United boss, who enjoyed 27-and-a-half successful years at Old Trafford, winning 13 Premier League titles, two European Cups and five FA Cups, amongst other things, first had to cut his teeth in management in Scotland with St Mirren and Aberdeen.

He won three league titles with the latter, as well as a Uefa Cup, before coming south and turning United into England’s most successful club.

Middlesbrough 1 Manchester United 3 player ratings







22 show all Middlesbrough 1 Manchester United 3 player ratings









































1/22 Victor Valdes – 5 out of 10 His double save was a moment of excellence, but he was beaten twice by Fellaini and Lingard and conceded a calamitous third. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Antonio Barragan – 5 out of 10 Held his shape well at the back, but was beaten by the occasional over the top ball. Getty Images

3/22 Bernardo Espinosa – 3 out of 10 Really struggled against the pace of Rashford and the other United forwards. An afternoon to forget. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Ben Gibson – 5 out of 10 Tried in vain to start attacks by hitting long-passes forward but had a difficult afternoon. Getty Images

5/22 Fabio – 6 out of 10 Looked assured in possession and did well going forwards; one of Middlesbrough's better players. Getty Images

6/22 Marten De Roon – 5 out of 10 He worked relentlessly, but ultimately failed to make an impact on the game. He was outplayed in the midfield. AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Adam Clayton – 4 out of 10 He looked lost at times – drifting in and out the game. Lost possession quickly and failed to read the game. Man Utd via Getty Images

8/22 Grant Leadbitter – 6 out of 10 Was a key element to almost every Boro move – making clever and quick decisions in possession. Getty Images

9/22 Stewart Downing – 5 out of 10 Wasteful in possession and failed to make an impact going forward. Getty Images

10/22 Alvaro Negredo – 5 out of 10 Was Middlesbrough's principal target man but he was always surrounded by a sea of United shirts. Getty Images

11/22 Gaston Ramirez – 6 out of 10 Caused a nuisance of himself, but was guilty of dropping too deep at times. Getty Images

12/22 David De Gea – 5 out of 10 Had very little to do. Unfortunate with Middlesbrough's goal. Getty Images

13/22 Eric Bailly – 5 out of 10 Ramirez was getting the better of him at times due to his slack man-marking. Getty Images

14/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10 Intercepted a handful of important crosses and led the United defence well. Could have done better to clear the ball for Gestede’s goal. Getty Images

15/22 Phil Jones – 5 out of 10 Held his own at the back, but made a number of unnecessary fouls. Getty Images

16/22 Ashley Young – 6 out of 10 His assist for the opening goal was an example of his ability, although he drifted out of the game late on. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 A textbook Carrick display. He created chances, defended well and his work rate was relentless. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Marouane Fellaini – 7 out of 10 Opened the scoring for United with a header. Tough tackling and used possession well throughout. Getty Images

19/22 Antonio Valencia - 5 out of 10 Defended well, but looked even better going forward to support the strikers. Getty Images

20/22 Juan Mata – 7 out of 10 Looked dangerous going forward and classy on the ball. Getty Images

21/22 Jesse Lingard – 7 out of 10 His goal was an example of his individual ability – fully deserved. He linked well with Rashford throughout. Getty Images

22/22 Marcus Rashford – 6 out of 10 Should have scored, especially in the first half. Worked well, but needs to be more clinical. AFP/Getty Images

A number of the Scot’s former players such as Gary Neville have jumped into managerial jobs with a premature end, while Ryan Giggs is still looking for his first job as a number one.

And Ferguson believes that former players jumping straight into jobs is one of the reasons the life of a football manager is so short – as they are not well enough equipped and are consequently sacked after a short run of poor results.

He told ESPN FC: “Today I think a lot of players don't make their mind up that they want to stay in the game until it's too late. In other words, they don't have a rounded preparation like I did.

“They maybe take their badges at 32, 33 and then they expect to be managers two or three years later.

“It's a serious result industry. You have to win games. And if you don't have the proper preparation like I did, and a lot of coaches did, you're going to suffer.”

Ferguson was famously on the verge of the sack before he was saved by an FA Cup victory in 1989, and admitted that football had changed a lot since he began at United.

“It's a very, very difficult industry,” he added. “And of course the other side, as opposed to when I started, was that you have different owners.

“They have owners from all over the world, with different ambitions - there's a lack of patience in that respect. But you really need to be prepared to stay in the game. That's most important message I could give them all.”