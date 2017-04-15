  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Southampton vs Manchester City player ratings: Vincent Kompany leads the way as visitors cruise past Saints

A player-by-player look at the two teams

  • 1/22 Fraser Forster – 4 out of 10

    The Saints keeper was a victim of City’s tantalising strike force. He made a handful of top saves, but this was outweighed by the three goals.

  • 2/22 Cedric – 7 out of 10

    The 25-year-old battled relentlessly with Sane today and he came out on top in the majority of the 50/50 challenges. Top performance.

  • 3/22 Jack Stephens – 6 out of 10

    Won a number of aerial balls and made some crucial challenges at the back.

  • 4/22 Maya Yoshida – 7 out of 10

    Defended bravely throughout and without it, it could have been a whitewash for City.

  • 5/22 Ryan Bertrand – 5 out of 10

    Was dragged out of position on several occasions and failed to keep up with the pace of the City strikers.

  • 6/22 Steven Davis – 6 out of 10

    Effective in picking up possession in the middle and spreading the ball wide, which opened up the City defence a number of times.

  • 7/22 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – 5 out of 10

    Was reckless in his challenges, which gave away a number of unnecessary fouls for Southampton.

  • 8/22 James Ward-Prowse – 6 out of 10

    His deliveries into the box caused problems for City, but they just failed to find a final product.

  • 9/22 Dusan Tadic – 5 out of 10

    He failed to make his desired impact on the game. Missed an opportunity in the early stages to put Southampton ahead.

  • 10/22 Nathan Redmond – 6 out of 10

    He pushed up the pitch well, delivered balls into the box but defensively, there is room for improvement.

  • 11/22 Manolo Gabbiadini – 6 out of 10

    Failed to make his intended impact on the game due to lack of service, but his movement off the ball was impressive.

  • 12/22 Claudio Bravo – 5 out of 10

    Had a very quiet afternoon due to lack of activity within the Manchester City box.

  • 13/22 Jesus Navas – 6 out of 10

    Defended well and came close to scoring the goal of the season from 35 yards.

  • 14/22 Vincent Kompany – 9 out of 10

    His opening goal ignited a triumphant City victory. In terms of his defensive play, he was faultless.

  • 15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 6 out of 10

    He defended well, tackled hard and made a number of key clearances.

  • 16/22 Gael Clichy – 7 out of 10

    He was charging up and down the left flank, putting deliveries into the box and using possession well.

  • 17/22 Fernandinho – 6 out of 10

    Spread the ball wide and used the width of the St Mary’s pitch to City’s advantage.

  • 18/22 Yaya Toure – 6 out of 10

    Controlled play from the middle of the park, but gave the ball away cheaply at times.

  • 19/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 8 out of 10

    His deliveries played a huge role in the success of the side. He bagged himself two assists.

  • 20/22 David Silva – 7 out of 10

    Assisted the first goal with his corner kick. Aside from that he was energetic and his movement off the ball added to City’s threat going forward.

  • 21/22 Leroy Sane – 7 out of 10

    He oozes confidence on the ball and proves problematic for any defence that he comes across. His goal capped a top display today.

  • 22/22 Sergio Aguero – 8 out of 10

    The Argentinian provided the goods once again. He made a nuisance of himself throughout and scored the third goal.

Claudio Bravo punches clear a Southampton corner (Getty)

Vincent Kompany's first goal in 20 months and Sergio Aguero's 11th in 11 games helped Manchester City to a 3-0 win at Southampton.

Kompany marked his latest return to the City rearguard in what has been an injury-plagued season by heading a 55th-minute opener.

Leroy Sane grabbed a second moments before Aguero chipped in with his 29th goal of the season to seal victory.

This was a potentially tricky assignment ahead of a crunch week for City, with an FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal next weekend followed by a midweek Manchester derby.

Had Southampton secured the third straight win they were looking for, Pep Guardiola's men could conceivably have been facing a United side just a point behind them.

But after City skipper Kompany found the net for the first time since August 2015, Sane and Aguero ensured they kept Jose Mourinho's side at bay in the race for a top-four finish.

