Tottenham fear Harry Kane could be out for as long as two months as they await the results of a second scan on the England striker’s ankle.

Kane has not broken a bone in his foot as first feared, but he may have sustained ligament damage during Spurs’ clash with Sunderland at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, who scored the only goal of the game, fell awkwardly late into the second half and appeared to twist his ankle uncomfortably before leaving the stadium on crutches and in a protective boot on his right foot.

Medical tests were undertaken on Monday and Mauricio Pochettino conceded after the game that his striker may have sustained ligament damage.

Speaking after the match, Pochettino said: “We will assess him tomorrow. It was tough, he twisted the ankle.

“Now he feels pain and we see tomorrow. It’s painful and we need to wait. I’m sure there may be a problem with his ligaments but it’s difficult to assess today. We need to wait.”

There are concerns Kane’s injury is grade two ligament damage, which usually requires six to eight weeks of rehabilitation, meaning he would miss crucial Premier League games against Manchester City, Leicester City and the north London derby against Arsenal.

Harry Kane could face a lengthy spell on the side-lines (Getty)

On top of those games, last season’s golden boot winner would also have to sit out Tottenham’s next two Champions League ties with CSKA Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen – both must win games after their opening gameweek defeat to Monaco at Wembley.

England would also suffer from his absence, missing the Three Lions’ World Cup qualifiers with Malta and Slovenia next month.

Spurs’ only other central striker is new signing Vincent Janssen, who joined from AZ Alkmaar in the summer but is yet to find the net in his six appearances so far this season, despite being prolific in the Dutch league last season.

Kane was one of three players to limp out of the win on Sunday after midfield duo Mousa Dembele and Eric Dier were both withdrawn with hamstring complaints, but Pochettino dismissed it as just cramp.

Tottenham vs Sunderland player ratings







22 show all Tottenham vs Sunderland player ratings









































1/22 Hugo Lloris – 6 out of 10 Had very little to do, so very little room for improvement/criticism here. Getty Images

2/22 Kyle Walker - 6 out of 10 Tackled well throughout, was involved throughout and patrolled the defence well. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

3/22 Toby Alderweireld - 5 out of 10 Done well with the ball at his feet, but off the ball he didn’t contribute much. Getty Images

4/22 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10 Show his attacking ability today and was making a number of runs to cause problems for the Sunderland players. Getty Images

5/22 Eric Dier - 6 out of 10 Done the simple stuff well, but missed a number of chances that should have be converted. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

6/22 Victor Wanyama – 5 out of 10 Passed the ball well, but could have been stronger defensively. Getty Images

7/22 Mousa Dembele - 7 out of 10 Was a key aspect to the attacks of the home side, and passed the ball well. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

8/22 Moussa Sissoko - 7 out of 10 Battled hard throughout and was a key element to both the Tottenham attack and defence. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

9/22 Dele Alli - 7 out of 10 Showed snippets of exceptional quality throughout, but would have liked to have seen him on the ball more. Getty Images

10/22 Son Heung-min – 9 out of 10 An incredible performance for the winger, who terrorised the Sunderlands defence throughout and he showed great pace and ability to cross. Getty Images

11/22 Harry Kane - 7 out of 10 A classic Kane style performance, he got the goal but saw a sad end to the fixture as he exited down the tunnel on a stretcher. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

12/22 Jordan Pickford - 9 out of 10 An incredible performance for this youngster, who proved his shot-stopping ability time and time again throughout the fixture. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Jason Denayer - 6 out of 10 After being called in just before kick off, he initially tough time against Son but he did settle and showed his defensive ability. Getty Images

14/22 Lamine Kone - 7 out of 10 A great physical premise as always and kept them in it at times. Getty Images

15/22 Papy Djilobodji - 6 out of 10 Looked strong defensively, but was clumsy in a number of challenges, which saw him receive a yellow card. Getty Images

16/22 Javier Manquillo - 6 out of 10 Done his job, but it appeared hard for him to make an impact against such striking class. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Ibrahim Ndong - 5 out of 10 Looked clumsy in his challenges and gave the ball away unnecessarily at times. Getty Images

18/22 Jan Kirchhoff - 6 out of 10 Done well whilst he was on, certainly had an impact on the game play. Was subbed off towards the end. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Lee Cattermole - 6 out of 10 He held the ball up well, showed he can pass and tackle hard. Getty Images

20/22 Adnan Januzaj - 3 out of 10 After picking up two avoidable yellow cards – he was sent for an early shower. Didn’t do much he was on. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Jermaine Defoe - 5 out of 10 It was a quiet day for the English who appeared to lack physical premise, and lacked any sort of service to allow to prove his potential. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Steven Pienaar - 6 out of 10 Looked energetic throughout, continued to close possession down but failed to make an attacking impact. AFP/Getty Images

“Dier and Dembele only feel cramps in the hamstring, it’s not that big an issue,” Pochettino said.

“When you’re in different competitions, Champions League is a different competition, we spent a lot of energy on Wednesday, it’s different to the Europa League. It’s new for us so it’s important to learn.

“All of them are internationals, they come after a difficult summer, after playing in the Euros. It’s difficult with holidays and pre-season and it’s difficult to get fit.”