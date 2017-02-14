Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be considering a summer move for Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, who has this season struggled to cement a spot in United’s first-team under manager Jose Mourinho.

Spurs were first linked with Martial in 2015, when the forward was still playing for Monaco in Ligue 1. The club opened talks with the French club in June 2015, but failed to agree a fee for the player, who then joined United three months later in a deal which could yet rise to £63m.

Martial made a sensational start to life in the Premier League, scoring on his debut and then winning the PFA Fan's Player of the Month, Goal of the Month and Premier League Player of the Month awards just four weeks after joining the club. He went on to score 17 goals in his debut campaign, and was praised by Sir Alex Ferguson as a player “who can be anything”.

However he has found life under Mourinho rather more difficult, and has frequently been left on the bench in his second season at the club. He impressed in the club’s recent 2-0 win against Watford, but had failed to feature in their previous three Premier League games.

The 21-year old’s future at the club could also be hampered by the signing of compatriot Antoine Griezmann, who is likely to be Mourinho’s primary transfer target this summer.

The Atletico Madrid forward has frequently been linked with a potentially record-breaking move to the Premier League, with speculation intensifying when the player's image consultant admitted in an interview with French magazine So Foot that a transfer would make 'sporting and financial sense'.

Greizmann has repeatedly been linked with a move to Manchester United ( Getty )

Spurs have been alerted to the confusion over Martial’s future in Manchester, with manager Mauricio Pochettino understood to be a fan of the player.

The north London club are eager to strengthen their attacking options, with summer signings Georges-Kévin N'Koudou and Moussa Sissoko ultimately failing to make an impression at White Hart Lane.

Vincent Janssen has also been a disappointment since making a £17m move from AZ — scoring just one Premier League goal in 15 appearances — convincing Pochettino of the need to make more attacking signings when the transfer window reopens.