Tottenham Hotspur will continue their campaign of contract renewals in the coming weeks by announcing new deals for Kyle Walker, Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen.

Spurs have agreed deals with the three defenders recently, three-quarters of their back four, after months of negotiations. The club is staggering the announcements of new deals over the opening weeks of the season. They confirmed Christian Eriksen two weeks ago, Eric Dier last Tuesday, Harry Winks last Friday and Dele Alli on Monday.

Walker and Rose have agreed new five-year deals at White Hart Lane, taking them up to 2021, after making themselves vital to Pochettino’s system over the last two seasons. They are two of the most important players in what is otherwise a narrow Spurs team. Last season Rose won his competition with Ben Davies to be first-choice left-back, while Walker was unassailable on the opposite side, starting 33 Premier League games.

Tottenham have been in talks with Jan Vertonghen since March, as the Belgian centre-back entered the penultimate year of the deal – four years with two option years – that he signed when he joined the club in 2012. He formed a very successful partnership with compatriot Toby Alderweireld last season, interrupted only when Vertonghen injured knee ligaments in January. Despite high-profile interest from abroad, Vertonghen has finally agreed a new deal, to extend his stay at Tottenham into the next decade, which should be announced in October.

Talks are ongoing with Harry Kane, who has been offered a big new deal, and then Erik Lamela will be the next priority. The Argentine midfielder is currently contracted up until 2019, having signed a four plus two deal in 2013.

Mauricio Pochettino, who signed a new deal in May, said last week that the team had an obligation to play with more “passion and desire” because of how hard the club had worked to offer them all new contracts this year.

“I need to say that the club has made a big effort to try to keep all our talents,” Pochettino said. “It’s fantastic for the club. My feeling is that we need to do more, because the club give us a lot of things, and very good things and we need to show more like a team. More passion, more desire. The club is working very well in this aspect. It’s always good to hear players show their commitment with the club.”