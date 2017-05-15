What Tottenham must now do to transform themselves into Premier League champions

Amid all the happy emotions at the old White Hart Lane on Sunday, and all the pride in the club and what the current Tottenham Hotspur team had achieved, Mauricio Pochettino still couldn’t completely let himself go. That was because that current team had not completely achieved what he wanted.

“I’m really sad and disappointed because Chelsea, at the end, they won the Premier League,” Pochettino said. “I’m very, very, very happy with the performance of the players and everyone, and only for now, to say to our fans to everyone that we will try next season to try to give our best, and try to fight again to try to win the league.”

The big question now for Spurs, beyond how they adapt to life away from their old home, is how? How do they take that next step? What can they do? There is an argument that, because of the economic nature of the Premier League and how there are five wealthier clubs, it is almost impossible for a side of Spurs’ resources to best them all; that there is just too high a ceiling; that this might be as good as it gets.

Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future







21 show all Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future







































1/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham's last ever game at White Hart Lane, a 2-1 victory over Manchester United, was played out in the shadow of several cranes looming over the stadium. AFP/Getty

2/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new stadium is being built directly next door to the current ground and will actually be closer to the road named White Hart Lane. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

3/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new ground will house 61,000 supporters: a 24,716 increase from the current stadium. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

4/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham had originally planned to move into the new stadium for the beginning of the 2012/13 season. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

5/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The pitch dimensions at the new ground will be 105m x 68m. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

6/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future A retractable roof was originally considered for the new stadium but these plans were eventually dropped. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

7/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new ground is significantly larger than the old one. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

8/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future New pictures released by the club show the gradual decommissioning of White Hart Lane. @SpursOfficial

9/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future It has been reported that the NFL contributed £10 million to provide American football accommodations in exchange for allowing two NFL games per year in the new stadium. @SpursOfficial

10/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will feature the largest single-tier stand in Europe. @SpursOfficial

11/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Although the club have promised 61,000 seats, their admission that "the exact figure continues to move slightly as we refine the detailed design" hints that there could be more. @SpursOfficial

12/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will be ready in time for the 2018/19 season. @SpursOfficial

13/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham will play their 2017/18 home games at Wembley Stadium before the move. @SpursOfficial

14/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future With its bowl shape, the new stadium will bear more than a passing resemblance to the Emirates Stadium. @SpursOfficial

15/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Spurs fans will be able to pay extra to watch the team line up in the tunnel when the new stadium opens. @SpursOfficial

16/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Fans will have the option to watch the game from a number of luxury boxes and suites. @SpursOfficial

17/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will also host NFL games and concerts. @SpursOfficial

18/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The Sky Lounge will offer panoramic views of the pitch and across London. @SpursOfficial

19/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new hospitality options are a significant upgrade on those offered at White Hart Lane. @SpursOfficial

20/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future It is planned that individual images of the starting XI will be projected onto screens when the teams are announced. @SpursOfficial

21/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The H Club will offer Michelin star calibre dining. @SpursOfficial

It shouldn’t be forgotten Pochettino’s side were never expected to finish as high as second this season, though, and that they are still maturing and developing. The way that Pochettino has already broken barriers and speaks about it suggests he believes there is much more to come, regardless of how much anyone else spends.

Similarly, as much as he has creditably maximised what Spurs themselves have, there are minor elements of the team that could still be enhanced; that could yet prove the difference and, as a result, win them the title.

Start better

For all the talk about Spurs bottling the title race or any of that, the reality is not that they didn’t do enough towards the season’s end, but instead that they just had too much left to do. They might have been exhilarating in the run-ins to the last two campaigns, but there was always the sense that the gaps between themselves and Chelsea and Leicester City were a bit too big, that they required massive swings for them to really sweep home.

It wasn’t about how they finished, then, but how they started. The stats illustrate this. First, look at this campaign alone. Spurs claimed 39 points from their first 19 games, compared to 41 from their most recent 17. That meant they rose to second from as low as fifth in December. Second, look deeper and go back even further. In 2015-16, they didn’t actually win any of their first four matches. In 2016-17, they drew six from their first 11.

That suggests that they need to approach the campaign with the same vigour as they end it, that they need to balance out where they win their points. It might be down to their physical conditioning in that they are just more honed at different parts of the campaign, or it might just be psychological, in the sense that they didn’t truly realise just what it takes to win a title or how ramped up you have to be from the very start. They will be well aware of that now.

Add more attacking unpredictability

When Spurs are close to their best, they are also close to unplayable, because of how they relentlessly batter an opposition side back into their own box. It's usually a case that the opposition defence simply gives way, unable to hold out any more.

The problem, however, is when Spurs aren’t quite at their best; or the opposition defence is more physically powerful than usual. Then, a certain bluntness will come into their game. It as if they are just powering the ball forward, but with little nuance, little poise; as if they’re trying to score through brute force alone and sheer speed. The ball will just be pinballing around the box to little effect.

Harry Kane is key to Tottenham's future ( Getty )

That is why Harry Kane is so key, because his clever runs and instinctive touches suddenly give them something different: a change of direction, or unexpected subtlety within the team's surge forward. As the ball is being hammered across, he appears out of nowhere, to give it direction.

Tottenham vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Tottenham vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Hugo Lloris – 6 out of 10 The keeper made a handful of crucial saves today to keep his side in the lead. He commanded his box well and was quick off the line.

2/22 Kieran Trippier – 4 out of 10 The defender struggled to keep up with the pace and ability of Martial. Was on the backfoot for much of the game.

3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 6 out of 10 He held the line well at the back and made a number of crucial interceptions and blocks.

4/22 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10 It was a disciplined display at the back, but at times he was dragged out of position in the hunt for possession.

5/22 Ben Davies – 7 out of 10 Davies assisted Wanyama’s goal in sublime style and his deliveries into the area throughout were problematic for United.

6/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 Dier used possession well and continued to provide service for the forwards throughout.

7/22 Victor Wanyama – 7 out of 10 He scored the opener, worked relentlessly and his passing was faultless.

8/22 Christian Eriksen – 8 out of 10 As always with Eriksen, his deliveries were remarkable. His ability to pick a player out within a group is simply sublime.

9/22 Dele Alli – 8 out of 10 His movement off the ball upset United and caused chaos within their defence. He tested De Gea on several occasions – top display.

10/22 Son Heung-min – 6 out of 10 An energetic display, but it would have been encouraging to see him shoot more.

11/22 Harry Kane – 7 out of 10 He scored Tottenham’s second which capped off a terrific display from Spurs’ main man.

12/22 David De Gea – 7 out of 10 De Gea made several saves to prevent Tottenham extending their lead. Very dominant goalkeeping from the 26-year-old.

13/22 Eric Bailly – 7 out of 10 Held his position well at the back and was excellent in the air. A disciplined display from the 23-year-old.

14/22 Chris Smalling – 5 out of 10 He struggled to keep up with the movement of the Spurs forwards and, as a result, he was repeatedly dragged out of position.

15/22 Phil Jones – 6 out of 10 Jones held the line at the back reasonably well and controlled the United defence. A textbook display.

16/22 Daley Blind – 5 out of 10 Blind lunged into challenges, which left the United defence vulnerable at times.

17/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 As always, his vision when in possession was impressive. He was pumping balls up to the forwards relentlessly.

18/22 Axel Tuanzebe – 7 out of 10 The youngster held his own out there against a quality strike force. Made a number of vital tackles and interceptions.

19/22 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10 Lingard looked lost at times and was drifting into the background of the game. Needs to do more when he is in possession.

20/22 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10 He was impressive in possession, but it would have been encouraging to see him with more of the ball.

21/22 Wayne Rooney – 5 out of 10 He scored United’s only goal, which went some way to redeeming his poor defensive play.

22/22 Anthony Martial – 7 out of 10 His energy and pace provided a positive prospect for United. He troubled the Spurs defence with his trickery and footwork.

It is also why they could do with just a bit more unpredictability behind him, even if Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli are themselves further developing, and why it is encouraging that they have been linked with forwards like Wilf Zaha and Nathan Redmond. Tricky dribbling players like that would offer that unpredictability, that different type of attacking creativity could provide Spurs with those important wins when their backs are against the wall.

Spend wisely, and better, this summer

There might not be a need for a player like Zaha, of course, had some of Spurs attacking signings from 2016 worked out. Unfortunately, the impact of Moussa Sissoko, Georges-Kevin N’Koudou and Vincent Janssen was fairly negligible, although Janssen did almost redeem a season with one brilliantly calm touch in that riotous comeback at Swansea City. That shows the Dutch striker may still have a future at Spurs in a certain back-up role, but also shows that Spurs still need better quality behind their certain starters.

Vincent Janssen's impact has been negligible ( Getty )

The only areas where you could say they have an array of options are at full-back and central midfield - where 2016 signing Victor Wanyama has been a revelation. If they are to go distance, they need to have the depth that means stars aren’t stretched at the wrong time and can call upon the bench to cover all areas on the pitch in times of trouble.

Adapt to life away from White Hart Lane… and not just at Wembley

While it is possible that too much has been made of Spurs’ difficulties at Wembley - and their record there is really down to the fact it is a short sample of games, their intense football is more used to England than Europe, and that they just happened to play a better team in Chelsea in the FA Cup - they look set to lose a significant advantage in the 2017/18 season.

Tottenham have a poor record at Wembley ( Getty )

The very fact they were leaving White Hart Lane did seem to create a greater aura around the stadium, creating more of an atmosphere and making them more of a force there, and it does not feel a coincidence that this was the campaign they ended unbeaten at home. With 17 wins and two draws in 19 matches, creating a record of 2.8 points per game at the old ground, it means they have the best home form of this season's Premier League - but also the greatest discrepancy between home form and away form (1.5 points per game) than anyone except Everton, Burnley and Hull City. That is actually surprising for one of the top six. So, even before moving onto the next step, the challenge for next season is first to meet the same points return despite a different home venue.