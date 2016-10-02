Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has kept the faith in striker Son Heung-min after his goal-scoring heroics against CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

Spurs welcome Manchester City to White Hart Lane for a mouth-watering clash between two sides who hope to lift the Premier League title this May.

Pochettino, without the injured Harry Kane, has been buoyed by Son’s remarkable form in the England striker’s absence and has again entrusted him with unpicking City’s defence in north London.

New summer signings Victor Wanyama and Moussa Sissoko, from Southampton and Newcastle United respectively, also feature in the heart of midfield while Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld resume their defensive partnership.

Dele Alli provides a spark of audacity in the middle of the pitch for the hosts while English pair Kyle Walker and Danny Rose will pose an attacking menace down the flanks from their full-back positions.

City, meanwhile, start with the familiar attacking forces of Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling while Pep Guardiola turns to the talents of Jesus Navas to pose Tottenham trouble on the wings.

Pablo Zabaleta captains the team alongside former Everton defender John Stones at the back as Claudio Bravo features again in goal for Guardiola’s men.

Today's teams

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose;, Wanyama, Dele; Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Son.

Subs: Vorm, Trippier, Davies, Dier, Winks, Nkoudou, Janssen.

Manchester City: Bravo, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Stones, Kolarov, Fernando, Fernandinho, Silva, Sterling, Navas, Aguero.

Subs: Caballero, Sagna, Clichy, Gundogan, Sane, Iheanacho, A. Garcia.