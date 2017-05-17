Watford manager Walter Mazzarri will "step down" at the end of the season after a string of poor results and a rift developing in the dressing room, the Premier League club have confirmed.

A club statement issued by the club’s chairman, Scott Duxbury, read: “After the board discussed with Walter Mazzarri the club’s future goals and aspirations, it was decided he will be stepping down from his position as the club’s head coach after the final game of the 2016/17 season.

“We thank Walter and his staff for the contribution they have made to Watford Football Club over the past year.”

Mazzarri’s final game in charge of the Hornets will be at Vicarage Road against Manchester City this Sunday, with the side sitting 16th in the Premier League table with 40 points and, crucially, well clear of the relegation zone after Hull, Middlesbrough and Sunderland were already condemned to the drop.

While Mazzarri achieved his main aim of securing another season in the Premier League, the campaign has not been without its problems. The relationship between the manager and his captain, Troy Deeney, has proven a strained one with the Italian coach electing to drop the striker from his starting line-up at times, while a number of players are said to have grown unhappy with Mazzarri’s fiery style of management.

Results have also dropped off dramatically since Watford hit the 40-point mark as a run of five consecutive defeats, the most recent of which came in the 4-3 loss at Chelsea on Monday night, means that Watford could yet finish the season in 17th place – just one place above relegation – should they lose to City and see Swansea beat West Bromwich Albion.

