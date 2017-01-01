Key information…

KICK-OFF: 13:30, Sunday 1 January 2017

TV: Live on Sky Sports 1

Teams...

Watford (3-4-2-1): Gomes; Kaboul, Prödl, Cathcart; Zúñiga, Capoue, Guedioura, Holebas; Amrabat, Doucouré; Deeney.

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Rose; Dier, Wanyama; Son, Alli, Eriksen; Kane.

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load.

It’s a big game for…

Younes Kaboul. The Frenchman plied his trade for Sunday’s visitors for five years and will want to get one up on his old club. Watford haven’t kept a clean sheet since their 1-0 win against Hull back in October, and Kaboul would love to end that streak here today.

Best stat…

29. The last time Watford triumphed against Tottenham was 29 years ago back in the 1986/87 season, when the Hornets secured a 1-0 home win. Despite seeming like a long while, it’s only ten games without a win. Only.

Remember when…

A Kieran Trippier goal just after the hour helped Spurs claim a 1-0 win in their last meeting.

Player to watch…

Troy Deeney. The Watford striker racked up his 100th goal for the Hornets in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and will be keen to build on it. That was his first goal since October and now he needs to spearhead the Watford attack by picking up some momentum by way of goalscoring.

Past three meetings…

Tottenham 1 (Trippier) Watford 0, Premier League, February 2016

Watford 1 (Ighalo) Tottenham 2 (Lamela, Son Heung-Min), Premier League, December 2015

Watford 0 Tottenham 1 (Van der Vaart), FA Cup, January 2012

Troy Deeney celebrates scoring his 100th goal for Watford (Reuters)

Form guide…

Watford: LLWLLD

Tottenham: LWWLWW

Odds…

Watford to win: 19/4

Tottenham to win: 7/10

Draw: 11/4