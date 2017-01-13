Just over a week on since they were left red-faced in the FA Cup 3rd round tie against Manchester City, West Ham will try to regroup at home against former manager Sam Allardyce’s Crystal Palace.

West Ham will be looking to break a run of three straight defeats, whereas Palace will be looking for their first win under Sam Allardyce and their first win since the 3rd of December.

It’s a big game for…

Manuel Lanzini. From his last three games, it would seem that Lanzini loves playing in a London derby, having scored six of his nine goals in those games and scoring in all three against Palace.

With Dimitri Payet not as influential in games as of late, attentions turn to the Argentine trickster; he will be looked upon to run the game, against a stubborn Palace defence that knows him well.

Best stat…

During his time at Sunderland, Sam Allardyce lost only one match against West Ham, out of a possible 10 (W5 D4 L1).

Remember when…

Arguably one of the best free kicks for a while, specialist Dimitri Payet stepped up and slotted it into the top right hand corner in one of the last games at Upton Park.

Player to watch…

Christian Benteke. Since his arrival in the summer, the Belgian striker has scored a respectable eight goals from 18 games played, but with Wilfried Zaha away with the Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations, Allardyce and co have to figure out how to supply the former Liverpool striker with the service Zaha was giving him.

Past three meetings…

Crystal Palace 0 West Ham 1 (Lanzini) Selhurst Park, October 2016

West Ham 2 (Lanzini, Payet) Crystal Palace 2 (Delaney, Gayle) Upton Park, April 2016

Crystal Palace 1 (Cabaye) West Ham (Jenkinson, Lanzini, Payet) Selhurst Park, October 2015

Form guide…

West Ham: WWWLLL

Crystal Palace: LLDLLD

Vital information…

Kick off time: 3pm

TV: BBC1 highlights

Odds…

West Ham to win: 6/5

Crystal Palace to win: 5/2

Draw: 5/2

(Odds provided by BetVictor)