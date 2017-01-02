Slaven Bilic said that Phil Jones was more at fault for the incident that saw Sofiane Feghouli sent off in the first half at the London Stadium than Feghouli was himself. West Ham lost 2-0 to Manchester United but struggled to get into the game after Feghouli’s controversial dismissal by Mike Dean after just 15 minutes.

Both Jones and Feghouli jumped in for a 50-50 tackle but Jones reacted dramatically and Feghouli was sent off. Bilic said that the red card was “totally unfair” and that he will appeal. “I would not even be happy with a yellow card there, it is not a yellow,” Bilic said. “After I saw it, it gave me proof that I was right, and the more times I see it, I think it is the other way around. It was Jones who made the more dangerous tackle than Feghouli, Jones made a scissors tackle that was dangerous. Maybe his reaction was to save himself. It was definitely not a red card.”

This was just Feghouli’s first Premier League start and Bilic said that he hopes he will not now be banned for the next three games. “We will appeal of course,” Bilic said. “I am expecting at least to win the appeal, which will not make me totally happy but I will be extremely gutted to lose Feghouli for three matches."

Bilic said that if West Ham play as they did in this game in the second half of the season they will do very well. “I don’t like like consolations, to be happy in defeat, to be proud despite losing points, but sometimes it’s time for that,” he said. “We’re gutted, we’re disappointed, but in the same time I’m proud of the team, I told them after the game. If we continue to work hard and play for each other and play so good on the ball we don’t have to worry. We’re going to be high in the table. We showed today we can do it. We’re on the way up.”

Mourinho admitted that his Manchester United team did not play well, and said that they needed the fresh brains and legs of Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford to turn the game in the second half.

“It was not a very good performance,” Mourinho said. “It is very difficult to play football in these circumstances, with 48 hours [between games]. It’s amazing for the fans around world, and I am more than happy to do that.

West Ham vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all West Ham vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Darren Randolph - 6/10 Made an amazing one-handed save on the line to deny Valencia, but could do little as United raised their game in the second half. Getty Images

2/22 Pedro Obiang - 5 Held his position between defence and midfield, but was found wanting in the move for Mata's decisive strike. Getty Images

3/22 Winston Reid - 7 Looked to be marshalling his team towards an impressive defensive display. Read the game well and was dominant in the air. Getty Images

4/22 Angelo Ogbonna - 6 Enjoyed getting physical with Ibrahimovic, but was better without the ball than he was with it. Getty Images

5/22 Aaron Cresswell - 6 Pinned back following the red card, he was unable to contribute as usual. Nevertheless, played his part as West Ham held firm for an hour. Getty Images

6/22 Cheikhou Kouyate - 5 Put himself about, but sometimes recklessly especially with his second half challenge on Mkhitaryan. Getty Images

7/22 Havard Nordtveit - 6 Covered well at the back, but was up against it following the introduction of Rashford in the second half. West Ham United via Getty Images

8/22 Sofiane Feghouli - 4 Eager to make an impression on a rare start, a clumsy challenge saw him harshly receive the quickest red card of the Premier League season. West Ham United via Getty Images

9/22 Michail Antonio - 5 Began up front, but didn't have his goalscoring boots with him as he spurned his side's two best chances of the game. AFP/Getty Images

10/22 Dimitri Payet - 5 Much involved early on, but became frustrated and isolated after his teammate's dismissal. Booked for dissent. West Ham United via Getty Images

11/22 Manuel Lanzini - 6 The busiest of West Ham's attack-minded men, he tested De Gea with a couple of long-range efforts. West Ham United via Getty Images

12/22 David de Gea - 8 Came to United's rescue when his defence faltered. Made a number of fine saves before the forwards took over. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 6 Given liberty to roam forward, he patrolled the right flank with intent. West Ham United via Getty Images

14/22 Phil Jones - 5 The target of the home fans after his part in Feghouli's dismissal, he was uncomfortable for long periods. West Ham United via Getty Images

15/22 Marcos Rojo - 5 Struggled with the ferocious conditions. His sloppy pass nearly led to Antonio giving West Ham a shock lead. West Ham United via Getty Images

16/22 Matteo Darmian - 5 Fielded again as an uncustomary left-back, the Italian was solid in defence but provided little service from his flank and never saw the second half. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Michael Carrick - 6 A steady head wherever his manager selects him. Moved into defence for a period in the second half and started the move that broke the deadlock. West Ham United via Getty Images

18/22 Ander Herrera - 6 Two full 90 minutes in three days didn't deter the Spaniard from an energetic midfield display. Man Utd via Getty Images

19/22 Paul Pogba - 5 Failed to match the standard of recent performances, but came into the game after United had broken the deadlock. Getty Images

20/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 United's only creative force in the first half, but faded as the game become a physical affair. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/22 Jesse Lingard - 5 Into the side for Martial, he paid the price for a shocking first half miss by eventually making way for Man of the Match Rashford. West Ham United via Getty Images

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 6 Having had a goal unfairly chalked off on Saturday, the Swede supplied one that shouldn't have stood today. His fine finish from an offside position was one of the few occasions he had sight of goal. Getty Images

"But it is very hard for players. Not just hard for the team with 10 men, but also hard for the team with 11. When you have one player more, you need to think well, and the players were too tired to think well. They made lots of wrong decisions.”

Rashford made the opening goal, squaring to Mata, the goal that effectively killed the game. “When you are fresh, you play simple,” Mourinho explained. “When you are not fresh, you play complicated. In the first half, everything was complicated. It was only when I got fresh people on, Mata and Rashford, that the team was different.”

