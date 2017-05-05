Tottenham Hotspur can close the gap on league leaders Chelsea to just one point by beating West Ham United at the London Stadium.

If Spurs are in with any chance of beating Conte’s side to the title they will need to put them under pressure and being the first game of this round of fixtures provides them with the perfect opportunity to do so.

West Ham have distanced themselves from the relegation dogfight, but will not want to compound their fans’ misery over their disappointing campaign by losing a London derby at home.

The Hammers have the added incentive of effectively ending their opponent’s faint title hopes with a result, something which Arsenal failed to achieve last weekend when they were swept aside by their north London rivals.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 8.00pm on Friday 5 May.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 7.00pm.

Highlights will be shown on Saturday 6 May, at 12:30am on Sky Sports 1 and on BBC1 at 10:30pm.

Preview

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are in fine form, winning their nine Premier League fixtures since losing to Liverpool in February to make the title race interesting. They have no fresh injury concerns, are playing with confidence and prowess and have the in-form Harry Kane to rely upon, who has scored 21 goals this season including three in his last four matches.

West Ham could be boosted by the return of Andy Carroll, whose importance to the club was reiterated by Slaven Bilic this week, insisting their improved win ratio with him in the side is not a coincidence. Co-owner David Gold confirmed via Twitter that he is hopeful that the striker will feature against Spurs, although nothing has been confirmed thus far.

It is sure to be a fiery encounter with Pochettino looking to ensure his squad stay focused in their quest to catch Chelsea, while Bilic faces constant speculation over his West Ham future and will be keen to prove that he is still capable of motivating the players at his disposal.

It’s a big game for…

Harry Kane: The striker is in formidable form and will be expected to lead his team to victory at the London Stadium. His position as Spurs’ talisman comes with heavy pressure, so Kane will need to be focused in order to see out the job at hand and pile the pressure on Chelsea.

Best stat

Having beaten Tottenham at Upton Park in their final season there, West Ham have the opportunity to beat Tottenham in consecutive home league games since the 1999/00 season. A win for Tottenham would be their 24th in the Premier League, their most in a league campaign since 1966/67.

Player to watch

Manuel Lanzini: The West Ham midfielder is a talent and has an excellent record in London derbies. He has scored eight times against capital city rivals in thirteen appearances, but will have to be on top of his game to find space between the imperious Wanyama and the Tottenham defence if he is to make an impact on this game.

Past three meetings

Tottenham 3 West Ham 2

Premier League, November 2016

West Ham 1 Tottenham​ 0

Premier League, March 2016

Tottenham Hotspur 4 West Ham 1

Premier Legaue, November 2015

Form guide

West Ham: LWDDD

Tottenham: WWLWW

Odds

Provided by 888 sport

Tottenham to win: 2/5

West Ham to win: 7/1

Draw: 4/1