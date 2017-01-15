It is hard to believe as you watched him pump his arms towards the stands to demand more noise, more passion as Old Trafford celebrated his equaliser but of the men who Jose Mourinho brought to Manchester in the summer, none was accompanied by more shrugs of the shoulders than Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He was in his mid-30s, he had relentlessly travelled around the great centres of European football - Milan, Barcelona and Paris - signing ever more lucrative contracts. He may have turned down the Chinese Super League but United’s £250,000 a week would be an integral part of his pension plan.

When Louis van Gaal began bringing players he had worked with at Ajax to Barcelona in the late 1990s, Mourinho accused him of playing safe. It showed no sense of adventure. “It is like going on holiday with your parents,” Mourinho said.

Bringing Zlatan to Old Trafford was Mourinho holidaying with his parents and it has been quite a lark. Just before they faced Liverpool in the most important fixture of the season, Ibrahimovic gave an interview in which he claimed “to have conquered England in three months.”

Like most of Ibrahimovic’s statements it was a topping of ego and hyperbole layered on a sponge base of truth. His fitness, precision and coolness when it mattered have dragged Manchester United forward. This was his 19th goal of a season that has seen United entrenched in what for Mourinho and Ibrahimovic is the unusual position of sixth place.

At the final whistle, the man himself was more downbeat than he had been before kick-off. “We got one point, we were not at the top of our game,” he said. “We made simple mistakes.” He might have added that Manchester United probably deserved to win this, just as Liverpool should have won at Anfield in September.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was on form for United when others disappeared

The second game pitching Manchester against Merseyside may not have carried the emphatic, knockout quality of Everton’s rout of City earlier in the afternoon but Liverpool would have been happier at the final whistle.

They had not won at Old Trafford since March 2014 when a team spearheaded by Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez – players of the quality not available to Klopp’s starting line-up – had persuaded the men in the directors’ box that David Moyes’s six-year contract was not something they should honour.

Klopp’s side might, however, be harder and more cold-eyed when it matters than Brendan Rodgers had been. Rodgers had never won silverware, Klopp most emphatically has, including two Bundesliga titles wrested from the grip of Bayern Munich.

More than any other member of the top six, Liverpool under Klopp have perfected the art of winning big. In a table that included just the top six, Liverpool would be runaway leaders with 12 points from six matches. Manchester United would be scrapping it out for last place with Arsenal.

Manchester United would have expected to win this. Liverpool were playing in the kind of high visibility yellow favoured by lollipop ladies and cyclists on dark winter nights. It was also the kind of yellow worn by Claudio Bravo during Manchester City’s humiliation at Everton earlier in the afternoon.

Given that they had already lost Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations, had felt unable to select Joel Matip because of arguments that he should be at the Africa Cup of Nations and lost Nathanial Clyne to injury and had to start Philippe Coutinho on the bench, Jurgen Klopp would have taken a draw.

1/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Reliable as ever between the sticks, he had no chance in keeping out Milner's spotkick. Getty

2/22 Antonio Valencia - 7 out of 10 Delivered a number of testing crosses into the Liverpool box, eventually registering an assist when Ibrahimovic headed the equaliser. Getty

3/22 Phil Jones - 6 out of 10 Shepherded Origi's running and made a number of important headed interceptions. Getty

4/22 Marcos Rojo - 5 out of 10 The defender often showed a lack of composure when put under pressure by Liverpool's pressing. Getty

5/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Competent at the back, but didn't offer anything in attack in the manner that Valencia did on the opposite flank. Getty

6/22 Ander Herrera - 8 out of 10 A persistent tackler in midfield, he was quick to get the ball moving once in possession. Getty

7/22 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 An out-of-sorts performance from the usually reliable midfielder. Replaced at the break. Getty

8/22 Paul Pogba - 5 out of 10 Lost his head after a nightmare first half in which he missed a sitter and inexplicably handballed for Liverpool's penalty. Improved after the break. Getty

9/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 out of 10 Not at his best, but often involved in United's best moments. Passed up two good chances when through on goal. Getty

10/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Impressed early on with attacking intent, but faded badly before being replaced. Getty

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 8 out of 10 The most threatening of United's forwards, he rescued his side with an impressive late header. Getty

12/22 Simon Mignolet - 8 out of 10 Justified his selection with a series of fine saves and deserved a clean sheet. Getty

13/22 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 out of 10 Made his first Premier League start in intimidating surroundings and responded with impressive maturity for someone so young. Getty

14/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 Caused Pogba no end of problems at set pieces, but was often caught out in defence. Getty

15/22 Ragnar Klavan - 6 out of 10 Stood up to United's aerial bombardment, but made the occasional error that threatened to ruin his good work. Getty

16/22 James Milner - 8 out of 10 Another dependable display from Liverpool's left-back, he continued his run of never ending on the losing side in a game he has scored. Getty

17/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 6 out of 10 Imposed himself on the game in Liverpool's best spells, his finishing was a disappointment. Getty

18/22 Jordan Henderson - 7 out of 10 The captain showed the strength, character and awareness that Liverpool have missed in his absence. Getty

19/22 Emre Can - 7 out of 10 Fielded on the right of a midfield diamond, he failed to influence proceedings apart from one tremendous cross to Wijnaldum. Getty

20/22 Roberto Firmino - 6 out of 10 Improved with the return of compatriot Coutinho in the second half, his decision making was questionable at times. Getty

21/22 Divock Origi - 6 out of 10 Kept United's defence on their toes with non-stop running. Often let down by a heavy second touch. Getty

22/22 Adam Lallana - 7 out of 10 Threatened with clever overlapping runs and showed a delicate touch in possession. Getty

It was a neat contrast that Liverpool’s goalscorer should have been James Milner. Given that he has played for Leeds, Manchester City and Liverpool, Milner is not a man who would naturally endear himself to the Stretford End. They may love him a little less after the penalty that gave Liverpool a point.

The two similarity between Milner and Ibrahimovic is that both men speak Spanish and are teetotal. Milner has played in virtually every position except goalkeeper and centre-forward and he started as left back here. But Zlatan would have admired Milner’s penalty. In terms of commitment and ability they are made of the same flesh.