An investigation is underway into whether Joey Barton, the Rangers midfielder, has broken Scottish football regulations regarding gambling on football matches.

The 34-year-old is alleged to have placed money on rivals Celtic to lose heavily to Barcelona in the Champions League last Tuesday, according to the Press Association.

Brendan Rodgers' side suffered a 7-0 defeat at Nou Camp.

The Scottish Football Association enforces a blanket ban on players, coaches, club officials and referees from betting on football anywhere in the world.

If found guilty, Barton could face a possible ban and fine, but is unlikely to be punished severely if the alleged gambling relates to only one bet.

Barton's future at Ibrox is currently in doubt following a training ground argument with team-mate Andy Halliday.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers midfielder was sent home from training after the incident and on Monday, Rangers suspended Barton for a period of three weeks.

Two former Rangers players have previously received bans for football betting.

Steve Simonsen missed one game after he was found guilty of betting on a total of 55 games in 2015.

Ian Black missed three matches and received a £7,500 fine for betting on 160 games, including several he played in.