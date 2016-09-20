  1. Sport
Joey Barton: Rangers midfielder investigated over alleged bet on heavy Celtic defeat

The 34-year-old could face a ban and a fine if found guilty by the Scottish Football Association

Barton in action during the recent Old Firm derby Getty

An investigation is underway into whether Joey Barton, the Rangers midfielder, has broken Scottish football regulations regarding gambling on football matches.

The 34-year-old is alleged to have placed money on rivals Celtic to lose heavily to Barcelona in the Champions League last Tuesday, according to the Press Association.

Brendan Rodgers' side suffered a 7-0 defeat at Nou Camp.

Rangers ban Barton for three weeks after training ground bust-up

The Scottish Football Association enforces a blanket ban on players, coaches, club officials and referees from betting on football anywhere in the world.

If found guilty, Barton could face a possible ban and fine, but is unlikely to be punished severely if the alleged gambling relates to only one bet.

Barton's future at Ibrox is currently in doubt following a training ground argument with team-mate Andy Halliday.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers midfielder was sent home from training after the incident and on Monday, Rangers suspended Barton for a period of three weeks.

Two former Rangers players have previously received bans for football betting. 

Steve Simonsen missed one game after he was found guilty of betting on a total of 55 games in 2015.

Ian Black missed three matches and received a £7,500 fine for betting on 160 games, including several he played in.

