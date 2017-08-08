Paris Saint-Germain are still in the race to sign Alexis Sanchez this summer and, despite knowing his first preference is Manchester City, feel they can test that position as well as the resolve of Arsenal by putting forward the type of financial package that proves too good to turn down.

The French club have already stunned football by prising Neymar from Barcelona in a world-record £200m deal and sources close to the situation say that only marks the start of what is over the next few years set to be the most ambitious spending spree seen in football.

PSG still want another striker and, while they are also still pursuing Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, have not given up Sanchez.

1/11 Goalkeeper – Kevin Trapp Kevin Trapp joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for around £8.5million in 2015. The German kept 16 clean sheets in his second in France. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Dani Alves Dani Alves considered joining Manchester City and Chelsea before completing a move to the French capital on a free transfer after being released by Juventus. Getty

3/11 Centre-back – Marquinhos Marquinho’s £27million move to PSG from Roma made him the then third most expensive teenager in world football. He joined to partner international college Thiago Silva. Getty

4/11 Centre-back – Thiago Silva PSG’s big money spending started with Thiago Silva who was bought for around £33million just 12 days after agreeing a contract extension with AC Milan. Silva captains the Brazilian national team and has 63 caps. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Layvin Kurzawa The 24-year-old may only have seven France caps to his name, but there was a reason why PSG were so determined to raid Monaco two years ago to bring him to the Parc des Princes. He has helped ease the departure of Lucas Digne, as well as the transition of replacing Maxwell in the starting line-up. Getty

6/11 Midfield – Marco Verratti Marco Verratti has been at PSG since 2012 and has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. The Italian has been increasingly linked with a move to Barcelona but the PSG hierarchy are determined to keep hold of him. Getty

7/11 Midfield – Blaise Matuidi Blaise Matuidi has been a key player for PSG for a long time and has worked his way to becoming an integral part of the French national setup. Matuidi is a strong tackler and a powerful box-to-box midfielder. Getty

8/11 Midfield – Julian Draxler Julian Draxler may have to adopt a deeper role at PSG if he is to continue playing in the first team following Neymar’s arrival. The German joined PSG in January and played on the left-wing in most matches. Getty

9/11 Right-wing – Angel Di Maria A player which defines Louis van Gaal’s time at Manchester United, Angel Di Maria did not live up to the bill when he joined United for £59.7million, the highest fee paid by an English team at the time. He has since found his feet in France and looks more like the high-rated player that was sold by Real Madrid. Getty

10/11 Striker – Edinson Cavani Edinson Cavani joined PSG for an eye-watering €63million from Napoli. The Uruguayan scores for fun in domestic matches but struggles to take the same kind of chances in the Champions League. Getty

11/11 Left-wing – Neymar Neymar’s move from Barcelona could redefine the transfer market. The reported £200million smashes any previous records as PSG aggressively pursue Champions League glory. Estimated cost in transfer fees: £434,000,000 Getty

The Chilean has so far shown no willingness to sign Arsenal’s new contract offer - believed to involve wages of over £250,000 a week - and the Independent understands City would not even need to go so high, such is the 28-year-old’s desire to join up with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

As it stands, Arsenal would reject any offer, meaning Sanchez would have to wait until the end of the season to move on a free.

PSG would however be willing to offer him up to £400,000 a week in a bid to turn the player’s head, and also feel they could tempt Arsenal into a sale this summer with a suitable offer. Even if that takes over £80m, PSG believe they can get him.

Sources close to the player say he is increasingly resigning himself to the idea of staying at Arsenal for another season, while Guardiola is understood to also be prepared to be patient, as he believes the forward would still be able to easily slot into his team from the summer of 2018.

