Alvaro Morata has touched down in London ahead of his club-record move to Chelsea.

The Premier League champions have moved for the Spanish international with Diego Costa set to leave for Atletico Madrid after being told by boss Antonio Conte he was no longer part of his plans going forward.

Conte identified Romelu Lukaku as his number one target but saw Manchester United beat them to the signature of the Belgian international after they themselves had also pursued Morata.

United and former Blues boss Jose Mourinho were originally favourites to land him before Real's £78million asking price saw them turn to Lukaku.

That left the way clear for Chelsea to step up their bid for the Spanish star, who played under Conte at Juventus, and the 24-year-old is delighted to be reuniting with the Italian once more.

"This is the best club," he said upon touching down at Heathrow. "Antonio Conte is one of the best coaches in the world and I'm so happy to work with Antonio."

Morata will join a number of Spain teammates at Stamford Bridge and he revealed he has already spoken to Cesar Azpilicueta about what to expect from English football.

"[It's] One of the best leagues in the world and I'm so happy to be here," he added. "I spoke with Azpilicueta and he told me everything is OK and he found it something easy."

Morata is ready for the step up after being out of the spotlight at Chelsea (Getty)



Morata netted 15 league goals last season but grew increasingly frustrated at his limited opportunities behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

The move comes as a boost to Conte who has endured a frustrating summer thus far after missing out on a number of his top targets, including Lukaku.

The deal, which could be completed as early as Thursday, will in turn allow Costa to return to Atletico with the Blues holding out for £44m for the 28-year-old.

Atletico had themselves hoped to get him for a cut-price £25m due to Conte’s desperation to replace him, but Chelsea have so far held firm, while manager Diego Simeone has insisted they sign his former top scorer.

Subject to a medical, Morata will join up with the rest of the Chelsea squad in China and could make his debut against Arsenal this weekend.