Arsene Wenger has once again insisted that Alexis Sanchez will not leave Arsenal this summer.

The Chilean is anxious to leave the club with a reunion with former boss Pep Guardiola and Manchester City his preferred choice while big spending Paris Saint-Germain are another option and are long-term admirers.

With only one year remaining on his current deal the Gunners risk losing their star man for nothing in a year's time with fresh terms in the region of £300,000-per-week swiftly rejected.

12 show all How could Arsenal line up next season?





















2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty

3/12 WB: Hector Bellerin Struggled for form towards the end of last season but still one of the best full-backs in the country. Offers pace and power down the wing. Getty

4/12 CB: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Getty

5/12 CB: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty

6/12 CB: Rob Holding After impressing with his maturity and composure in a back-three last season, there's every chance Arsene Wenger could place his faith in the youngster once again for the new campaign. Getty

7/12 WB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but expect Wenger to have him push on. Getty

8/12 CDM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty

9/12 CM: Santi Cazorla One of Arsenal's most technically-gifted players and the glue that keeps the side's midfield together. Doubts over his fitness and whether he's got another season left in him, but should he be firing on all cylinders Wenger will want to make full use of him. Getty

10/12 LCM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty

11/12 RCM: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Mahrez would bring real flair to Arsenal's side, as well as the ability to make something out of nothing. Getty

12/12 CF: Alexandre Lacazette The instinctive centre-forward that Arsenal have longed for ever since Robin van Persie's departure. Industrious and physical, he'll bring a tough edge to Arsenal's front line. Getty

But Wenger, as he has done all summer, remains adamant Sanchez will not be sold and reiterated his desire to keep the player beyond this season.

“(He is) good, you can see it in training. He needs to work on his fitness but he is sharp and looks like he has never been away. The frame of mind of a footballer is quite easy - once you go out into the game, you focus on that."

"He is focused. My decision is clear, he will stay. He will accept that. I think he will be here for this season. If we manage to do it for more seasons we will.”

When pushed for more Wenger added: "It is not information anymore, it is suicide."

As well as City PSG are thought to be Sanchez's next most likely destination, with the French club having been linked with the forward since Arsenal's downturn in fortunes at the start of the year.

Sanchez returned to training earlier this week (Arsenal FC)

That situation wasn't helped on Monday as Sanchez's lawyer revealed the player's journey back from Santiago to London would include a stopover in Paris.

However, as The Independent reported when Sanchez first joined Arsenal in 2014, the Chilean has travelled to the French capital in the past in order to renew his British work permit.

While Arsenal are yet to confirm that explanation, it would appear more likely than any clandestine meeting with the PSG hierarchy, particularly as the Gunners have not yet given their player permission to speak to other clubs and are unlikely to.