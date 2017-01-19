Arsene Wenger has ruled out the possibility of signing West Ham's unhappy midfielder Dimitri Payet as he already has enough creative midfielders on his hands at Arsenal, and also warned the likes of Alexis Sanchez against the perils of accepting a lucrative move to China.

While Sanchez is currently negotiating a contract extension with Arsenal – where progress has proven slow – Payet has taken the alternative path to try and force a transfer away from West Ham, and found himself banished from the first team as a result.

After telling manager Slaven Bilic that he no longer wished to play for the Hammers, Payet was dropped from training with the first team squad, and was pictured on Wednesday going through drills on his own under the watch of one of Bilic’s coaching staff.

Marseille have already seen two bids rejected for Payet, though the French club are expected to make a third offer this week in an attempt to re-sign the midfielder they sold to West Ham in 2015, but there have also been suggestions that Payet could be on his way to Premier league rivals Arsenal.

However, Wenger was quick to reject the reports, and reaffirmed his claim that there will not be any new signings at Arsenal this month, with the club planning on doing their transfer business in the summer when they have more options available.

“I rate Payet but I don’t need Payet because we have so many creative players,” Wenger said at his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Premier League visit of Burnley to the Emirates Stadium.

“We have many players who can play in this position.

Wenger also touched on the recent wave of offers that Premier League clubs have received from China, with notable inclusions being Chelsea’s Diego Costa and Arsenal’s top goalscorer this season in Sanchez.

Arsenal's potential January transfers







10 show all Arsenal's potential January transfers

















1/10 In: Miralem Pjanic The Bosnian attacking-midfielder is a dead ball specialist but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal really need him. One thing that Arsenal do not lack is creativity. Needless to say though, Pjanic is a wonderful player and one that would complement this team. Reports suggest that Arsene Wenger has already lodged a £28m bid.

2/10 In: Ricardo Rodriguez The Wolfsburg left-back has been regarded as one of the most promising full-backs of his generation and it’s a position that Arsenal particularly struggle in. The Swiss international, like Pjanic, excels in dead ball situations but they will face stiff competition from Europe’s elite to secure his services.

3/10 In: Steven N'Zonzi Arsenal have struggled in recent years to get a player nailed down in that defensive midfield position to give security to the defence. The former Stoke City man has been in dazzling form of late and Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring him back to the Premier League for a reported £20m.

4/10 In: Chris Smalling This deal could be a realistic one, especially if Manchester United sign another defender like long-term target Victor Lindelof. In a season plagued by injury, Smalling could be deemed surplus to requirements if United do end up signing the Swede, and he’d be a good fit in that Arsenal back-line. Though, it is unknown whether Wenger will want to sign another centre-back after shelling out £35m in the summer for Shkodran Mustafi.

5/10 In: Dimitri Payet The Frenchman was one of the players of the season in the Premeir League last term, but his form has dipped dramatically this season. Despite this, everyone knows his qualities and he’d be a good fit in the Gunners side. West Ham won’t be letting him go on the cheap though.

6/10 In: Alexandre Lacazette It seems as though the Lyon striker is linked with London club at every opportunity, but it never materialises. There is still a possibility that he could be making his way across the English Channel however after he said that he will be considering his options before the season is done. He could be the signing that Arsenal need.

7/10 In: Moussa Dembele Since signing from Fulham in the summer, the Celtic frontman has struck nine times in 20 matches and has also grabbed five assists. If Wenger brought him to the Emirates it’d be hard to believe that he’d get in the team immediately but could be a good deal for the future.

8/10 Out: Alexis Sanchez Arsenal’s main man has been in superb form this season and potential suitors are swarming from all over Europe to try and prise him away. Juventus have been heavily linked with the Chilean and have the money to bring him back to Serie A.

9/10 Out: Chuba Akpom Struggling to break in to the Arsenal setup, it looks increasingly likely that Akpom will be loaned out with Ipswich reportedly waiting in the wings. If the Nigerian was to depart on loan this transfer window, it’d be his fourth loan move in just two years.

10/10 Out: Carl Jenkinson The young full-back is out-of-favour with the French boss and West Ham could be looking to re-sign the young Englishman on loan for the third time. His second stint with the Hammers was cut short due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Costa was believed to have been offered a deal worth a staggering £575,000-a-week, but despite the lucrative offers being thrown at just about every top-level player in Europe, Wenger urged caution for any elite footballer who plans on moving to the Chinese Super League.

“My thought if you want to be a footballer is you want to play in the best league against the best players,” he said.

Asked if there was an update on the contract situations of Sanchez and Özil – who like Sanchez is out of contract in the summer of 2018 and locked in renegotiations – Wenger replied with a definitive “no”.

Arsene Wenger has ruled out a move for West Ham's Dimitri Payet (Getty)

One player who was thought to be on his way out of the club is right-back Carl Jenkinson, with both Wenger and Sam Allardyce confirming that talks were progressing over a permanent move to Crystal Palace.

However, Wenger appeared to cast doubt on the move, and revealed that the hold-up was due to talks between the player and club, given that Arsenal have already accepted an offer from the relegation-battlers.

Jenkinson's proposed move to Palace has been delayed due to personal terms (Getty)

"Jenkinson is a possibility to go to Palace but it is not finalised,” said Wenger. “It is down to him to find an agreement with them."