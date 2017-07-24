Arsene Wenger has claimed Paris Saint-Germain are only interested in Neymar because they could not sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this summer.

Reports from France suggested the Chilean was in Paris last week to discuss a move to PSG – something that Wenger has vehemently denied.

Sanchez only has one year left on his current Gunners contract but has so far resisted efforts from the club to extend it before publicly stating his desire to play in the Champions League, which Arsenal failed to qualify for last season for the first time in 20 years.

Reports had suggested that Wenger would be open to selling Sanchez abroad to keep him out of the clutches of Premier League rivals Manchester City, but the Frenchman denied that last week.

And he said it is for that reason that PSG shifted their attention from Sanchez to a potential £196m world-record deal for Barcelona’s Neymar.

“No, I don't think he was in Paris,” said Wenger when he was asked about Sanchez’s whereabouts.

“Paris St Germain cannot get Sanchez so they go for Neymar.

“I read L'Equipe in the last three to four days and it has moved from Sanchez to Neymar.

“You know they are speaking about Neymar, a few days they were speaking about Sanchez. They need a subject to write about.”

However, Neymar also appeared to rule out a move to the Ligue 1 runners-up on Sunday after his teammate Gerard Pique tweeted a picture of the pair with the caption “Se queda”, which translates as “he stays”.