Cohen Bramall has revealed what he had to do to impress Arsene Wenger and become Arsenal’s first signing of the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old left-back has joined the north London club from non-league Hednesford Town having caught the eye while on trial at the club’s Colney training base.

“I drove in there and then I saw Arsenal Football Club, I was absolutely gobsmacked,” he told Sky Sports News. “It was like a dream. It was so weird.

“I was with the first team on the Thursday and the Friday. My eyes just lit up straight away. I had to do my job. I just played to the best of my ability.

“I used my speed a lot overlapping from left-back and tried to get my body out there in front of Wenger,” Bramall added.

“[Wenger] came up to me after the session and it was literally a 'hi, nice to meet you'. And he said 'I like how you play'. Just them words, you don't get that a lot do you. It's amazing.”

Arsenal's potential January transfers







10 show all Arsenal's potential January transfers

















1/10 In: Miralem Pjanic The Bosnian attacking-midfielder is a dead ball specialist but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal really need him. One thing that Arsenal do not lack is creativity. Needless to say though, Pjanic is a wonderful player and one that would complement this team. Reports suggest that Arsene Wenger has already lodged a £28m bid.

2/10 In: Ricardo Rodriguez The Wolfsburg left-back has been regarded as one of the most promising full-backs of his generation and it’s a position that Arsenal particularly struggle in. The Swiss international, like Pjanic, excels in dead ball situations but they will face stiff competition from Europe’s elite to secure his services.

3/10 In: Steven N'Zonzi Arsenal have struggled in recent years to get a player nailed down in that defensive midfield position to give security to the defence. The former Stoke City man has been in dazzling form of late and Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring him back to the Premier League for a reported £20m.

4/10 In: Chris Smalling This deal could be a realistic one, especially if Manchester United sign another defender like long-term target Victor Lindelof. In a season plagued by injury, Smalling could be deemed surplus to requirements if United do end up signing the Swede, and he’d be a good fit in that Arsenal back-line. Though, it is unknown whether Wenger will want to sign another centre-back after shelling out £35m in the summer for Shkodran Mustafi.

5/10 In: Dimitri Payet The Frenchman was one of the players of the season in the Premeir League last term, but his form has dipped dramatically this season. Despite this, everyone knows his qualities and he’d be a good fit in the Gunners side. West Ham won’t be letting him go on the cheap though.

6/10 In: Alexandre Lacazette It seems as though the Lyon striker is linked with London club at every opportunity, but it never materialises. There is still a possibility that he could be making his way across the English Channel however after he said that he will be considering his options before the season is done. He could be the signing that Arsenal need.

7/10 In: Moussa Dembele Since signing from Fulham in the summer, the Celtic frontman has struck nine times in 20 matches and has also grabbed five assists. If Wenger brought him to the Emirates it’d be hard to believe that he’d get in the team immediately but could be a good deal for the future.

8/10 Out: Alexis Sanchez Arsenal’s main man has been in superb form this season and potential suitors are swarming from all over Europe to try and prise him away. Juventus have been heavily linked with the Chilean and have the money to bring him back to Serie A.

9/10 Out: Chuba Akpom Struggling to break in to the Arsenal setup, it looks increasingly likely that Akpom will be loaned out with Ipswich reportedly waiting in the wings. If the Nigerian was to depart on loan this transfer window, it’d be his fourth loan move in just two years.

10/10 Out: Carl Jenkinson The young full-back is out-of-favour with the French boss and West Ham could be looking to re-sign the young Englishman on loan for the third time. His second stint with the Hammers was cut short due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Bramall is confident that following his remarkable move up from the seventh tier of English football he can break into Wenger’s first-team plans within the near year.

“It's going to be a big task but I think I can do it. Over the next six months I'm going to work physically and mentally and be ready for pre-season and hopefully break into the first team.”

Dan Chapman, Bramall’s agent, praised Wenger for giving his client the chance to impress and also hailed Brian McDermott, the former Reading manager, who recommended the youngster to Arsenal.



"Brian [McDermott] said to me 'can we get him after Christmas'? Thinking like an agent I said how about we get him down this afternoon.

“And Brian said 'give me two minutes and I'll come back to you' and he said 'if you can get him down this afternoon, I've spoken to Arsene Wenger and he'll look at him over the next two days'.

“All respect to Arsene Wenger. He was magnificent. He showed how humble he is. He didn't stick him on another pitch with the under-23s. He brought him straight in with the first team.

“That's the sort of respect he must have for Brian's judgement,” Chapman added.