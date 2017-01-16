Mesut Ozil has given Arsenal fans a boost with the revelation that he is "very comfortable" in London, despite suggestions that he is stalling over a new contract.

The 28-year-old made the comments in an interview with the German football association after being named his national team's player of the year for a fifth time this weekend.

When asked what he put his success down to, Ozil said: "I have stayed largely free of injury and I also feel very comfortable in London. I have tried to be a bit more selfish in front of goal, and this season that has worked quite often."

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry has hinted at a return to the Premier League. The 21-year-old has impressed at Werder Bremen since transferring from north London last summer and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

But when asked by Bild what his future holds, Gnabry - who spent five years at the Emirates - appeared to suggest he would quite like a move back to London.

"Today I do not intend to change in the summer [transfer window]," Gnabry explained. " But what happens in the future depends on my performance. What if Chelsea or Arsenal knock? I'm trying to give everything to Werder."

Greek defender Kostas Manolas may have been linked with a move to Arsenal and Manchester United, but he appears happy in the Italian capital if his latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

After Roma's 1-0 win over Udinese on Sunday, Manolas posted a photo with teammate Leandro Paredes under the caption: "Bravo. We carry on like this!"

Arsenal's potential January transfers







10 show all Arsenal's potential January transfers

















1/10 In: Miralem Pjanic The Bosnian attacking-midfielder is a dead ball specialist but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal really need him. One thing that Arsenal do not lack is creativity. Needless to say though, Pjanic is a wonderful player and one that would complement this team. Reports suggest that Arsene Wenger has already lodged a £28m bid.

2/10 In: Ricardo Rodriguez The Wolfsburg left-back has been regarded as one of the most promising full-backs of his generation and it’s a position that Arsenal particularly struggle in. The Swiss international, like Pjanic, excels in dead ball situations but they will face stiff competition from Europe’s elite to secure his services.

3/10 In: Steven N'Zonzi Arsenal have struggled in recent years to get a player nailed down in that defensive midfield position to give security to the defence. The former Stoke City man has been in dazzling form of late and Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring him back to the Premier League for a reported £20m.

4/10 In: Chris Smalling This deal could be a realistic one, especially if Manchester United sign another defender like long-term target Victor Lindelof. In a season plagued by injury, Smalling could be deemed surplus to requirements if United do end up signing the Swede, and he’d be a good fit in that Arsenal back-line. Though, it is unknown whether Wenger will want to sign another centre-back after shelling out £35m in the summer for Shkodran Mustafi.

5/10 In: Dimitri Payet The Frenchman was one of the players of the season in the Premeir League last term, but his form has dipped dramatically this season. Despite this, everyone knows his qualities and he’d be a good fit in the Gunners side. West Ham won’t be letting him go on the cheap though.

6/10 In: Alexandre Lacazette It seems as though the Lyon striker is linked with London club at every opportunity, but it never materialises. There is still a possibility that he could be making his way across the English Channel however after he said that he will be considering his options before the season is done. He could be the signing that Arsenal need.

7/10 In: Moussa Dembele Since signing from Fulham in the summer, the Celtic frontman has struck nine times in 20 matches and has also grabbed five assists. If Wenger brought him to the Emirates it’d be hard to believe that he’d get in the team immediately but could be a good deal for the future.

8/10 Out: Alexis Sanchez Arsenal’s main man has been in superb form this season and potential suitors are swarming from all over Europe to try and prise him away. Juventus have been heavily linked with the Chilean and have the money to bring him back to Serie A.

9/10 Out: Chuba Akpom Struggling to break in to the Arsenal setup, it looks increasingly likely that Akpom will be loaned out with Ipswich reportedly waiting in the wings. If the Nigerian was to depart on loan this transfer window, it’d be his fourth loan move in just two years.

10/10 Out: Carl Jenkinson The young full-back is out-of-favour with the French boss and West Ham could be looking to re-sign the young Englishman on loan for the third time. His second stint with the Hammers was cut short due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel has ruled out a move for Arsenal's Gedion Zelalem, despite it seeming almost a done deal last week.

When asked by ESPN if he would be making a move for Zelalem, Tuchel said: "Right now? No. Not as far as I'm concerned."