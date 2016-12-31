Chelsea are weighing up a £38m move for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal, according to reports on Saturday.

Antonio Conte is ready to move for Vidal, according to The Sun, having refused to pay the £51.5m Roma wanted for Radja Nainggolan.

Conte is now said to be intent on signing Vidal, whom he managed at Juventus, and will move quickly for the Chilean to bolster his side’s challenge for the Premier League title.

Bayern are likely to ask as much as £40m for Vidal, with Chelsea using the money they took from Oscar’s £60m move to China.

Meanwhile at Chelsea, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is expected to open talks over a renewed contract, reports The Guardian, after Conte described the Belgian as ‘one of the best in the world’ and compared him to legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Chelsea are reported to be offering Courtois improved terms in excess of £150,000 a week in a bid to ward off interest from Real Madrid. The goalkeeper’s current contract runs until 2019.

Conte said: “Thibaut is a Chelsea player and I want him to stay here. And I think he’s very happy to stay here. I see him with this club for many years. I want this, the club wants this, I see no problem.”

Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu could be on his way to AC Milan, according to Sky Sports. They report the Italian side are keen to negotiate a deal for the Spaniard but discussions are at an early stage. Deulofeu has made 11 appearances for Ronald Koeman’s side this season.

Everton's Gerard Deulofeu, left, (Getty)



West Ham are considering a move for midfielder Taulant Xhaka, the brother of Arsenal midfielder Granit, says The Daily Mirror.

They report the Hammers are backing manager Slaven Bilic in the transfer window and have enquired with Basel as to Xhaka’s availability in January.

Bilic is keen to strengthen his squad as they look to stabilise after a difficult start to the season. West Ham are 11th in the Premier League going into the new year.

Granit and Taulant Xhaka , who are brothers, played on opposing sides ( Getty )

Elsewhere, The Manchester Evening News reports Manchester United have rejected a £13m bid for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from West Bromwich Albion.

And The Sun suggests Jermain Defoe will not leave Sunderland in January because he can move for free in the summer if his side are relegated.