Joe Hart could be set for a return to the Premier League with Chelsea, not Manchester City, wanting to bring an end to his Italian adventure.

The England number one was sent on loan to Torino for the season by Pep Guardiola after the Spaniard opted to replace him with former Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Hart has quickly become a fan favourite at the Serie A side after some crucial saves ensured back-to-back clean sheets last month, leading to a banner being unfurled in his honour.

It appears Antonio Conte is also an admirer of the 29-year-old after the former Juventus and Italy manager was spotted in the crowd watching Hart play in Torino’s 2-1 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday.

Conte is in the process of rejigging his Chelsea defence and it appears the goalkeeper could be included in that with Thibaut Courtois experiencing a shaky start to the season.

The Belgian also had a tough time last year and was sent off twice as Chelsea slumped to the worst-ever defence of a Premier League title.

Courtois’ future in west London has been uncertain since he revealed he was missing Spain, where he spent three years with Atletico Madrid, and was longing for a return there one day.

(Getty Images)

He clarified the comments this week by saying he meant he would like to return to Spain after his career ended and insistedhe was committed to winning trophies at Chelsea.

However, Conte could have grown tired of the constant speculation with a move to Real Madrid and appears to have set his sights on Hart as the Belgian’s replacement.