Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed recent speculation linking Arturo Vidal to Chelsea, branding the rumours as “absolute rubbish”.

After Chelsea made £60m from the sale of Oscar to Shanghai SIPG, Vidal had been touted as a potential replacement.

Numerous reports suggested that Vidal is available for £40m and the player himself prompted talk of a January transfer after liking a social media post from a Chelsea fan page which made reference to a possible switch.

But such rumours have been met with bemusement by Ancelotti who dismissed all talk of a potential departure.

“Absolute rubbish,” the Bayern managed said. “Absolute nonsense.”

Speaking at the club’s winter base in Qatar, Ancelloti also insisted that the German champions have no intention of selling centre-back Holger Badstuber during the January transfer window.

Manchester City have reportedly been interested in the defender but Bayern will only allow him to leave the club on loan.

“If Holger wants to leave, we would be open to that,” the Italian added.

“But we are only willing to let him leave on loan, we do not want to sell him.”

And Bayern fans hoping for arrivals during the window are set to be disappointed after Ancelotti confirmed the club is not in the market for anyone.

“The squad is complete,” he said.

“We do not have any plans to sign new players in January.”

Ancelotti has been in charge at the Allianz Arena for six months, having replaced Pep Guardiola in the summer.

His side have come under scrutiny for their lack of intensity during the opening months of the season but Bayern have since reclaimed their spot at the top of the Bundesliga after beating RB Leipzig 3-0 in their final game of 2016.

