Chelsea are already making plans and contingency plans for next season with Antonio Conte concerned they could lose goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the summer.

Courtois is on Zinedine Zidane’s radar after Real Madrid’s two window transfer ban was reduced to one, meaning they are allowed to sign players again at the end of the season.

And, according to the Express, Chelsea will move for exiled Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, should Madrid will try and tempt the Belgian back to the Spanish capital – where he spent three seasons with Atletico.

Hart is on a season-long loan at Torino and will be sold at the end of the season, but City do not want to sell him to a rival, despite the England No 1’s preference to return to the Premier League.

However, one player not leaving Stamford Bridge is summer signing Michy Batshuayi, with Conte ruling out the prospect of loaning out the Belgian international despite snubbing him in the absence of Diego Costa during Boxing Day’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Asked if he would allow the £33m signing to leave on loan in January, Conte said: “No. He is a new player for Chelsea, to go on loan now, is a defeat for the club and for me. Now it is important to be focused to improve.

“I want to win and every decision I make is because I want to win. I have to take the best decision, sometimes it is good, positive or negative but I try to put every player in the best condition.”

Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel is a player who is almost certain to leave in January having yet to play a minute under Conte this season.

The midfielder’s contract is up in the summer and Own Goal Nigeria report that despite links to France and Italy, Mikel will follow Oscar to China and sign with Shanghai SIPG, with UAE side Al-Ain also interested in his services.

N'Zonzi played for Blackburn and Stoke in the Premier League (Getty)

Chelsea are interested in bringing in former Blackburn and Stoke midfielder Steven N’Zonzi as his replacement according to Italian football website calciomercato.com.

N’Zonzi, now at Sevilla, say the Blues face competition from Manchester City and Juventus, although the La Liga side are refusing to sell for less than his £25m release clause.