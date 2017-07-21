Kurt Zouma joins Stoke on loan after penning six-year extension at Chelsea

Stoke have signed Kurt Zouma on a season-long from Chelsea, who have tied the France international to a new six-year contract.

The 22-year-old centre-half has made 71 appearances for the Blues since joining from St Etienne in 2014, but suffered a serious knee injury in February 2016, halting his progress.

He was restricted to 13 appearances for the first team last season and the arrival of Antonio Rudiger has increased competition at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea said in a statement: "Kurt Zouma has signed a new six-year contract and will spend the 2017/18 season on loan at Stoke City."

Technical director Michael Emenalo added: "It is fantastic Kurt has chosen to commit his future to Chelsea. He has shown his talent since joining us three years ago, and has returned from a serious injury with a fantastic attitude.

"Now he has the opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League and we will be monitoring his progress closely while he is at Stoke."

Zouma is the latest in a long line of players to leave the Premier League champions on temporary deals this summer.

Tammy Abraham joined Swansea, Ola Aina will spend the year at Hull while Ruben Loftus-Cheek signed with Crystal Palace earlier this month.