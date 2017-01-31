Crystal Palace sealed two deadline day signings and kept their squad together as they received a boost in their battle against relegation.

The Eagles were expected, as reported this week by The Independent, to strengthen their midfield with the signing of Luka Milivojevic but manager Sam Allardyce will be further cheered by the arrival of Mamadou Sakho on loan from Liverpool.

After falling out of favour with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, Sakho has failed to make an appearance for the Reds all season but was so desperate to seal a move to the Eagles on deadline day that he took a train to London under his own steam.

Sakho signs for Palace on loan, for a fee of around £2million, and immediately strengthens Allardyce's options in the heart of defence.

Arouna Kone, the Everton striker, is also understood to have agreed a free transfer to the club but it is increasingly unclear whether the relevant paperwork was completed. The outline deal agreed would have seen the Eagles take over the final six months of Kone's contract with the Toffees, with the onus on the former Wigan forward to prove he deserves a longer stay at Selhurst Park.

One player who had his time with the club curtailed was Jordon Mutch, who joined Reading on loan, while Newcastle's interest in Andros Townsend will have to go on ice until the summer after the England winger came off the bench to set up Palace's second goal at Bournemouth.