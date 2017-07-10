Diego Costa will miss the start of Chelsea's pre-season activities having been excused by the club.

The Spanish international was told by boss Antonio Conte that he was no longer part of the Blues' plans in a text message earlier this summer and is now in Brazil with family, waiting on a move to former club Atletico Madrid.

But the Spanish side are still trying to work out the best way to deal with the 28-year-old forward, who wouldn't be able to play for them until January as they are banned from registering new players.

Antonio Conte told Diego Costa by text that he would not be required at Chelsea next season ( Getty )

Much of Chelsea's squad will return to their Cobham training base this week for medical testing as the Premier League champions begin their pre-season schedule. Later this month Chelsea will play Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Arsenal as part of a tour of Asia, and hope to have new signings on board by the time they leave the country.

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is hoped to arrive this week, following Antonio Rudiger, the German defender, who was confirmed as the Blues' first major signing of the summer on Sunday.

Back-up goalkeeper Willy Caballero has also signed on a Bosman and Conte wants to have the majority of his new players with the squad by the time they head to Asia next weekend.