West Ham United have signed Joe Hart on a season long loan from Manchester City.

Hart is not wanted by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and spent last season in Italy on loan at Torino.

West Ham have beaten off competition from Newcastle United to reach a deal which will see Hart become their number one goalkeeper.

“It's important for me to play football and to get the opportunity to come here and play is absolutely awesome,” Hart told West Ham TV upon signing for the club.

“To be playing in the Premier League for a big club like West Ham, I'm really looking forward to the season.

“I've always loved the Club. I think you'll struggle to find anyone, apart from the direct opposing fans around London, who doesn't love the Club. It's got something about it, it's got a lot history and I've always loved playing against West Ham.

“We've moved into London Stadium and we've got Slaven in charge who I've spoken to and I've always enjoyed as a manager. He obviously did a good job with Croatia and he's doing a good job here, so to get the opportunity to come here, it wasn't really a hard decision.”

Welcome to the family... pic.twitter.com/tx5cpRQDfg — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 18, 2017

Hart has two seasons left on his City contract worth an estimated £100,000 per week. West Ham’s deal with City is expected to include a clause that would see his loan move become permanent if he is successful at the London Stadium.

It has been a difficult year or so for Hart who struggled for England at Euro 2016 before losing his place at City and being sent out on loan. But he wants to prove himself again in the Premier League so that he can be part of Gareth Southgate’s England team for the World Cup in Russia next year.

Joe Hart spent last season on loan in Serie A at Torino ( Getty )

Hart is West Ham’s second signing from Manchester City this summer after the free transfer of veteran right-back Pablo Zabaleta.

His arrival could spell the end of Spanish goalkeeper Adrian’s time at the club.