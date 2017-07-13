West Ham United are closing in on a deal to take Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart on loan for the forthcoming season.

Hart is not wanted by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and spent last season in Italy on loan at Torino.

West Ham have beaten off competition from Newcastle United to reach a deal which will see Hart become their number one goalkeeper.

How could Manchester City line up next season?







11 show all How could Manchester City line up next season?



















1/11 GK: Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

2/11 RB: Kyle Walker Walker is high on City's list of transfer targets but Daniel Levy is living up to his reputation as a notoriously tough negotiator. Tottenham are 'sparring' with City over the fee in talks that could run and run. Getty

3/11 CB: Nicolas Otamendi Not everyone's idea of a solid presence at the back, but Guardiola has shown more faith in Otamendi than most. His place may be under threat if City bring in another centre-half, as expected.

4/11 CB: John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

5/11 LB: Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy would be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

6/11 CM: Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

7/11 RW: Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

8/11 CM: Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

9/11 CM: Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

10/11 LW: Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

11/11 ST: Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

Hart has two seasons left on his City contract worth an estimated £100,000 per week. West Ham’s deal with City is expected to include a clause that would see his loan move become permanent if he is successful at the London Stadium.

It has been a difficult year or so for Hart who struggled for England at Euro 2016 before losing his place at City and being sent out on loan. But he wants to prove himself again in the Premier League so that he can be part of Gareth Southgate’s England team for the World Cup in Russia next year.

Hart will be West Ham’s second signing from Manchester City this summer after the free transfer of veteran right-back Pablo Zabaleta. His arrival could see the departure of Spanish goalkeeper Adrian this summer.