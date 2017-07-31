Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has dealt a blow to Chelsea's hopes of signing Alex Sandro after categorically ruling out the sale of the Brazilian full-back.

Sandro was one of Juve's outstanding players last season as they claimed a sixth consecutive Serie A title and finished runners-up in the Champions League.

But Allegri believes this season will be "much more difficult" domestically with the newly-rich Milan clubs joining the likes of Napoli and Roma in the fight for the Scudetto.

“This year will be much more difficult because all our rivals have strengthened," the Italian told PremiumSport after Juve's pre-season tour to the US.

"It will be complicated and tricky to win the seventh consecutive league title but it our first goal of the season.

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 GK: Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 CB: Antonio Rudiger Getty

3/11 CB: David Luiz Getty

4/11 CB: Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 RWB: Victor Moses Getty

6/11 LWB: Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 CM: N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 CM: Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 RW: Pedro AFP/Getty Images

10/11 LW: Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 ST: Alvaro Morata Getty

“Last season, Roma got 87 points, a record in their history, and they’ll be the main antagonists, but Napoli, Milan and Inter will also fight for the title."

The full-back has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, with their former Juve manager Antonio Conte keen to bolster his defence.

Chelsea were reported to have had an offer of £58m rejected last month and Allegri has now hinted that, no matter the fee, Juve are not willing to sell.

“Alex Sandro? He’s a Juventus player, he’s extraordinary and he won’t leave us," Allegri added.

"He’s improved so much since he came to Juve and he has the margins to improve again.

"Along with Marcelo, he’s one of the best in the world.”