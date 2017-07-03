  1. Sport
Leicester City plot transfer of Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra as Arsenal monitor Riyad Mahrez

The Spanish midfielder, 29, is understood to be open to nearly doubling his wages by moving to the King Power

Iborra, shown in action against Leicester, could end up moving to the East Midlands Getty Images

Leicester City want to sign Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra and are willing to nearly double his wages to seal a deal.

The 29-year-old midfielder played against the Foxes in the Champions League last season and recruitment chiefs at the King Power felt the tall midfielder was perfectly built to succeed in the Premier League.

A fee of £12m is understood to be enough to convince the Andalucian club to sell the player they signed for Levante for less than a quarter of that. 

Sunderland made efforts to sign the versatile Spaniard in January, after he spent much of the season being used in central midfield or as an auxiliary centre-forward.

Iborra's height and barrel-chested physique make him an ideal target for aerial attacks and set pieces. 

West Ham United are also understood to be interested in the three-time Europa League winner. 

While Iborra could arrive in England this week, should Sevilla finalise a deal with the Foxes, Riyad Mahrez is expected to leave the club.

The Algerian winger is attracting the strongest interest from Arsenal but, contrary to reports overseas, there is no agreement over a transfer for the 2015/16 Premier League winner. 

