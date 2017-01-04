Emil Forsberg's switch to Liverpool appeared a step closer this morning after the player's agent hinted at a move away from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window.

The Swedish international, who tops the Bundesliga's assists table this season, emerged as a £20m target this week after the club's attempts to woo Dortmund youngster Christian Pulisic were rebuffed.

Hasan Cetinkaya, Forsberg's agent, told the German newspaper Bild that his player could be headed for the exit: "RB [Leipzig] is on the way to becoming a big club... Nevertheless, I cannot promise that Emil will stay in Leipzig this winter."

Forsberg has a contract until 2021 with the club who have been one of the surprise packages of the Bundesliga this season - currently sitting in second place and on course for Champions League qualification.

While Cetinkaya could "not confirm concrete names" of clubs interested in his client, he claimed the likes of Arsenal, Juventus and Liverpool were bound to be among those competing for the player's signature.

In other transfer news, Pedro Chirivella is being linked to struggling Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles for a loan spell until the end of the season.

Liverpool January transfer targets







7 show all Liverpool January transfer targets











1/7 Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) The Merseyside club failed with an £11m bid for the 18-year-old striker in the summer, but may try their hand at signing him again this January. Pulisic is one of Europe's most highly-rated teenagers, having already made his international debut for the United States. Getty

2/7 Virgil van Dijk (Southampton) It would not be a transfer window without Liverpool being linked with somebody from Southampton. This time it's Van Dijk, who has emerged as one of the Premier League's best centre-halves since arriving on the south coast from Celtic. Getty

3/7 Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen) Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to strengthen his defence and the Bayer Leverkusen centre-back would be a good addition for the Reds. The German Tah is only 20 years of age but has impressed for both club and country this season. Getty

4/7 Paul-Georges Ntep (Rennes) The left-midfielder’s deal at Rennes expires at the end of the season and so he will be free to sign a pre-contract in January. A strong dribbler of the ball, Ntep has been made two appearances for France. Getty

5/7 Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) Seeing as Roberto Firmino is not a natural no. 9 and Daniel Sturridge has fallen out of favour, Liverpool have been linked with several strikers including French forward Alexandre Lacazette. The Lyon striker is quick, explosive and has already reached double figures this season. Getty

6/7 Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) The Athletic Bilbao youngster signed a new contract in January with a release clause of €50m, but the rumours linking him with Anfield have not died down. The 22-year-old would certainly fit in with Jurgen Klopp’s style of play. Getty

7/7 Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Monchengladbach) Jurgen Klopp has long admired the Germany under-21 midfielder, who plies his trade with Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany. Klopp will have to do battle with former club Dortmund to sign the German, while Italian giants Juventus are also interested. Getty

The 19-year-old Spaniard, who plays as a defensive midfielder, is reportedly being lined up for a move to the side who currently sit bottom of the Eredivisie.

Chirivella is highly-rated by Jurgen Klopp, according to the Liverpool Echo, but would benefit from first-team experience after failing to make the match day squad so far this season.

One player who reportedly will not be heading away from Anfield is Kevin Stewart. The 23-year-old midfielder has attracted interested from the likes of West Brom, Swansea, Newcastle and Aston Villa, but the Echo reports that Klopp, who is already thought to have turned down a £6m bid for him in the summer, has told them he is not for sale.

Jon Flanagan could be heading back to Anfield after struggling with injury during his season-long loan to Burnley.

The Echo reports that Burnley manager Sean Dyche is "assessing" the defender's situation.

Flanagan, who has made 50 appearances for Liverpool, was sidelined for 18 months through injury and has played just five league games for the Clarets this season.