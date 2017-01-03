RB Leipzig's versatile forward Emil Forsberg has emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool after their advances for Dortmund's Christian Pulisic were rebuffed.

Forsberg, who tops the Bundesliga's assists table this season with eight, could come in as attacking cover with Sadio Mane away at the African Cup of Nations this month and fresh injury concerns over Daniel Sturridge.

The 25-year-old Swede, who has played 24 times for his country, would set Liverpool back £20m, according to The Mirror.

Quincy Promes has been urged by his compatriot Giorginio Wijnaldum to join him at Anfield as rumours of a £20m deal for midfielder gather pace.

The 24-year-old Dutchman has played 72 league games for Spartak Moscow, scoring 37 goals and making 17 assists.

Liverpool January transfer targets







7 show all Liverpool January transfer targets











1/7 Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) The Merseyside club failed with an £11m bid for the 18-year-old striker in the summer, but may try their hand at signing him again this January. Pulisic is one of Europe's most highly-rated teenagers, having already made his international debut for the United States. Getty

2/7 Virgil van Dijk (Southampton) It would not be a transfer window without Liverpool being linked with somebody from Southampton. This time it's Van Dijk, who has emerged as one of the Premier League's best centre-halves since arriving on the south coast from Celtic. Getty

3/7 Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen) Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to strengthen his defence and the Bayer Leverkusen centre-back would be a good addition for the Reds. The German Tah is only 20 years of age but has impressed for both club and country this season. Getty

4/7 Paul-Georges Ntep (Rennes) The left-midfielder’s deal at Rennes expires at the end of the season and so he will be free to sign a pre-contract in January. A strong dribbler of the ball, Ntep has been made two appearances for France. Getty

5/7 Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) Seeing as Roberto Firmino is not a natural no. 9 and Daniel Sturridge has fallen out of favour, Liverpool have been linked with several strikers including French forward Alexandre Lacazette. The Lyon striker is quick, explosive and has already reached double figures this season. Getty

6/7 Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) The Athletic Bilbao youngster signed a new contract in January with a release clause of €50m, but the rumours linking him with Anfield have not died down. The 22-year-old would certainly fit in with Jurgen Klopp’s style of play. Getty

7/7 Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Monchengladbach) Jurgen Klopp has long admired the Germany under-21 midfielder, who plies his trade with Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany. Klopp will have to do battle with former club Dortmund to sign the German, while Italian giants Juventus are also interested. Getty

After Liverpool's win over Manchester City on Sunday, Wijnaldum said: "I think Quincy knows how great Liverpool is, I knew it before I came here. Of course I want him to come to Liverpool because I know he is a good player and also a good person who can help the team."

Joe Hart's proposed move to Anfield is looking unlikely with Jurgen Klopp apparently not interested in the England international's services despite the poor performances of goalkeepers Simon Mignolet and Lorius Karius this season.

The German manager is apparently interested in 22-year-old Benfica and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, however, with a £22m move being lined up, according to Squawka.