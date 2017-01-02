Liverpool will not make a move for Joe Hart in either the current transfer window or the next, despite question marks over both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

Mignolet has battled back to become the Reds’ No 1 after Karius was dropped following a series of high-profile mistakes, but the Belgian is still yet to convince Jurgen Klopp that he is the man to hold the position down long term.

But Sky Sports say that Hart will not be targeted as a solution by the Anfield club, despite reports that he wants to return to the Premier League following his season-long loan at Serie A side Torino.

However, Liverpool have lined up one target for the summer – 22-year-old Benfica striker Raul Jimenez, according to Squawka.

They suggest Klopp is looking to find a replacement for injury-prone forward Daniel Sturridge and has earmarked the Mexican as someone who would fit into his style of play.

Jimenez has scored eight times in 18 games this season but a move in the summer would be more likely than anything this month, with Benfica keen to hold on to the forward.

Liverpool are also keen on Norwich winger Jacob Murphy and are looking to beat Tottenham to his signature this month, report the Mirror.

Both clubs have scouted the 21-year-old but the Reds will offer to loan Murphy back to the Championship club for the remainder of the season, in a hope to persuade Norwich to sell to them rather than Spurs.

Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings









































1/22 Liverpool: Simon Mignolet – 7 out of 10 The Belgian very little to do but looked confident in his handling and kept a third clean sheet in four games. Getty

2/22 Nathanial Clyne – 7 out of 10 Liverpool’s right-back had a few bright moments in attack in the first half and was effective in defence in the second. Getty

3/22 Dejan Lovren – 7 out of 10 A commanding presence at the back alongside Klavan, particularly late on as City piled on the pressure. Getty

4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 7 out of 10 Another no-nonsense display from the commanding centre-back, who was booked for an early foul on Aguero but kept his composure thereafter. Getty

5/22 James Milner – 7 out of 10 Quietly effective and played one superb first-half pass for Firmino that the Brazilian failed to collect. Getty

6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 8 out of 10 Terrific header to give Liverpool an early lead and passed the ball well. Getty

7/22 Jordan Henderson – 7 out of 10 Solid performance in the first half before making way for Divock Origi after half-time. Getty

8/22 Emre Can – 8 out of 10 Brought in to add steel to the midfield and did that job very well. The Germany international is developing into one of Liverpool’s most important players. Getty

9/22 Sadio Mane – 6 out of 10 All energy, pace and power again. This was the Senegalese’s last game for Liverpool before he heads to the African Cup of Nations and he demonstrated what an absence he will be. Getty

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6 out of 10 A typically dynamic display from the Brazilian even if, on occasion, his end product was poor. Getty

11/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the England man who delivered the cross for Wijnaldum to open the scoring. Getty

12/22 Manchester City: Claudio Bravo – 6 out of 10 Like his opposite number, the City goalkeeper had almost nothing to do. Could do little as he was beaten by Wijnaldum’s header for the only goal. Getty

13/22 Pablo Zabaleta – 6 out of 10 As dependable as ever in defence but his age is showing in attack and was simply unable to keep up with Liverpool’s pressing game. Getty

14/22 John Stones – 6 out of 10 Did little wrong in defence and is showing signs of returning to his best form. Getty

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 6 out of 10 A physical player but looked out of his depth at times against Liverpool’s waspish attackers. Getty

16/22 Aleksandar Kolarov Beaten in the air by Wijnaldum for Liverpool’s goal, and probably shouldn’t have been. Getty

17/22 Yaya Toure – 6 out of 10 Played one terrific pass to pick out Sterling for a half-chance, but did little else. Getty

18/22 Fernandinho – 6 out of 10 Drifted out of the game after a bright start. Getty

19/22 Raheem Sterling – 6 out of 10 Liverpool fans were enjoying themselves in the first half as Sterling hardly put a foot right. Put in plenty of effort but was well shackled by Milner and Henderson. Getty

20/22 Kevin de Bruyne – 6 out 10 Ineffective for much of the game, the Belgian typified City’s listless performance with a display devoid of energy and invention. Getty

21/22 David Silva – 6 out 10 Anonymous in the first half, the Spaniard made more of an impact in the second but this was a night to forget for the Spaniard. Getty

22/22 Sergio Aguero – 6 out of 10 Was he playing? Had just four touches in the first half and had to wait until the 52nd minute for his first shot on target. A hugely frustrating match for the City forward. Getty

And according to the Liverpool Echo, Lucas Leiva, Liverpool’s longest-serving current player, could end up staying at Anfield this month, despite interest from Inter Milan.

Reports in Italy had suggested the Brazilian had already undergone a medical and while Klopp is happy to sanction the move, he will only do so if the deal is right for all three parties.