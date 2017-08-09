Steven Gerrard has drawn on his own experiences of seeing Luis Suarez and Javier Mascherano leave Liverpool for Barcelona to admit that it is a “very, very difficult situation” surrounding Philippe Coutinho, and said that the midfielder may have to start a “war” with the club to achieve a summer transfer.

Barcelona are believed to be closing in on 25-year-old Coutinho, with reports in Spain claiming the deal could even be wrapped up by the end of the week. Barca are on the hunt for Neymar’s replacement, with the Brazilian superstar sealing his £200m world record move to Paris Saint-Germain last week, and there are suggestions that a bid of more than £100m could be made to try and force Liverpool into selling their talented attacking midfielder.

Coutinho is understood to favour a move to the Nou Camp, as most players would given the size and reputation of Barcelona, but he so far has remained loyal to the Merseyside club and not publically pushed for an exit with just three weeks remaining until the transfer window closes.

Liverpool player ratings vs Bayern







11 show all Liverpool player ratings vs Bayern



















1/11 Loris Karius - 6 out of 10 The odd nervy moment when coming to collect the ball, but overall he will be happy with his display.

2/11 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 out of 10 A novice up against a veteran in Franck Ribery but you could not tell by looking at them, and was not afraid to show strength in the tackle.

3/11 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 A little rash when coming up the pitch to tackle at times, but otherwise an adequate performance.

4/11 Joel Matip - 6 out of 10 Successfully nullified Robert Lewandowski and dealt effectively with the few moments of threatening Bayern play.

5/11 Alberto Moreno - 8 out of 10 Not a performance that will save his Anfield career, but one that may give him a stay of execution. Excellent on the overlap.

6/11 Jordan Henderson - 7 out of 10 Swept up in front of defence well, breaking down Bayern’s long spells of passive possession in Liverpool’s half.

7/11 Emre Can - 7 out of 10 More adventurous than Henderson, but equally effective at pouncing on Bayern’s sloppy passing.

8/11 Philippe Coutinho - 7 out of 10 Quieter than Liverpool’s other star attackers but then he was always likely to be given his deeper role.

9/11 Sadio Mane - 9 out of 10 A handful from the first whistle to his substitution at half-time, caused Rafinha all manner of problems. Will be pleased to have his name on a scoresheet again after the long lay-off, too.

10/11 Mohamed Salah - 8 out of 10 Picked up his fourth pre-season goal, but Klopp will be happier with how dangerous h is all-round play is looking. Brilliant on the break, but also picked up good poaching positions in the box.

11/11 Roberto Firmino - 9 out of 10 Lead the press from the front superbly, and showed guile when linking the play between the rest of Liverpool’s attack.

Gerrard, who returned to Liverpool last season to join their academy as under-18s manager, reflected on how other players from South America that moved to Anfield had ambitions of playing for Barcelona because of the prestige that the Spanish club has back in their homelands, and he stressed it could be an equally-tricky battle to keep Coutinho at the club for another season.

“It’s very, very difficult,” Gerrard said following BT Sport's broadcast of the European Super Cup final between Manchester United and Real Madrid on Tuesday night. “Especially South American players who always go on record saying it’s a dream of theirs to play for Barcelona.

Liverpool: Premier League season preview

“I’ve experienced it before as a player and a fan with [Javier] Mascherano, with [Luis] Suarez and it’s a very, very difficult situation for a club to be in.

“The good thing from the Liverpool fans’ point of view is the manager [Jürgen Klopp] is desperate to keep hold of him and is trying to keep hold of him.

“The board want him to stay, this is not a situation where Liverpool need money or to cash in.

“We’re not a selling club so they’re going to do everything in their power for him to stay but at the end of the day it comes down to Philippe Coutinho and his decision, what he’s prepared to do, what type of war he’s prepared to create to get out because Liverpool won’t make it easy for him.”

Coutinho remains Barcelona's top transfer target to replace Neymar (Getty)

Coutinho has featured for Liverpool during their pre-season schedule, but missed the weekend victory over Athletic Bilbao in Dublin after suffering a minor back injury that could keep him out of Liverpool’s Premier League opener this weekend against Watford.